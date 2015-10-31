Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Time, Channel & Line

Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Time, Channel & Line

  • Published

jameis winston, tampa bay buccaneers, winston touchdown run

Jameis Winston has shown gradual — but marked — improvement as the season has gone on. (Getty)

Editor’s note: The odds below are courtesy of Heavy’s partners at OddsShark. Click here for more odds and betting info at OddsShark.com.

Jameis Winston is starting to make a case that not only does he deserve to start in the NFL, he deserved to be taken No. 1 overall by the Buccaneers in last year’s NFL Draft.

Winston, whose Bucs have started off a bit slow, has showed improvement through six games, to the tune of nine touchdown passes, seven interceptions an 1,471 passing yards to the tune of an 85.7 quarterback rating. Matt Ryan and the Falcons on the other hand, have begun to taper off after a roaring 5-0 start.

Here’s what you need to know before kickoff:

The Basics

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 28: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons calls an audible at the line in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at the Georgia Dome on December 28, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Matt Ryan will have to take control of the slumping Atlanta offense. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Who

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Where

Georgia Dome, Atlanta, GA

Date

Sunday, Nov. 1

Time

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Channel

Kickoff for the game is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX in most of the Southeastern United States.

Line

Falcons -7.5

Read More From Heavy

Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Odds, Point Spread & Over-Under
Read More
, , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook