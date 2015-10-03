WWE Live From Madison Square Garden 2015: The Results & Highlights You Need to Know

The WWE is doing something special for its loyal network subscribers. On October 3, 2015 at 8 PM Eastern/5 PM Pacific, a special live presentation of a WWE house show will debut straight from the world’s most famous arena! Six marquee matches have been set up for the live crowd in attendance. In a rare move from the WWE, they’ll allow its fans to watch this event (shows like this are usually untelevised). Brock Lesnar will show up to do war with Big Show, plus John Cena will defend his United States Championship against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Now that the show is underway, let’s all see who won and lost!

Randy Orton and Dolph Ziggler vs. Sheamus and Rusev (with Summer Rae)

Winner: Randy Orton and Dolph Ziggler!

Highlights: Looks like two matches got mashed into one big tag match. Orton and Sheamus got the match started. Sheamus got in a few punches and boots to get Orton off his feet. But, Orton recovered quickly and made a comeback against his opponent with punches and a nice dropkick. Sheamus made his retreat and tagged in Rusev. Orton and Rusev locked up as the MSG crowd chanted “USA! USA! USA!” Rusev beat down Orton for a bit before Orton blinded him and tagged in Ziggler. Ziggler got in a few good moves on Rusev.

After his nice comeback, he went for a Superkick on Sheamus. Sheamus made a split second dodge, which led to Ziggler moving onto Rusev and then getting hit a spinning side slam. Rusev tagged in Sheamus, who then began to work on Ziggler with a submission hold and strikes. Rusev then got a chance to lay in some more punishment on Ziggler. Sheamus came in from time to time to beat down Ziggler even more. Rusev taunted Ziggler for a bit, which led to Ziggler fighting back for a sec. But his offense was stopped quickly, which led to him getting torn down by his larger opponents again. Once Sheamus got in the ring, he got surprised by a body slam from Ziggler. Rusev then cam in and got a body slam from Ziggler as well.

Once Orton finally got the hot tag, he went crazy and landed his signature maneuvers on Sheamus. Orton looked like he was about to land his RKO, but Rusev interrupted it. Rusev fell to the outside and got a Superkick for his troubles. Sheamus looked to land his finisher, but he ate the final pin after a Ziggler Superkick and Orton RKO. After the match, Rusev clowned Sheamus on the mic in front of the live crowd. Sheamus would have none of it, which led to Rusev eating a Brogue Kick to end the whole segment.

Stardust vs. Neville

Winner: Neville!

Highlights: Stardust got the better of Neville at first. He put Neville on his back, hit a beautiful cartwheel and showcased his excitement to the crowd with a nice jig. Afterwards, Neville did the same thing right back to Stardust with a nice series of moves and a cool dance of his own. Neville laid in several more high-flying strikes to ground his eccentric opponent. When Neville ended up on the outside apron, Stardust caught him off guard with a quick running apron side kick.

This began Stardust’s control portion of the match, where he beat down Neville and even tried putting on his cape. Neville looked to make a comeback at one point, but Stardust cut him off with a quick running elbow strike. Stardust looked to drag Neville’s “jewels” into the steel ring post, but Neville countered by pulling him face first into that same post. Neville then winded up and landed his signature array of moves. Neville delighted the crowd when he hit his Asai Moonsault on Stardust on the outside.

Neville looked to land his top rope finisher, but Stardust stopped him by hitting his Side Effect-type maneuver. Stardust had a bit of fun with Neville’s cape and even got the confidence to try a land a top rope move. He paid for it when he missed his top rope double axe handle, got punched in the gut, Superkicked and then finished off with the Red Arrow.

Team Bella (Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Alicia Fox) vs. Paige, Becky Lynch and WWE Divas Champion Charlotte (6-Diva Tag Team Match)

Winners: Team Bella (Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Alicia Fox)!

Highlights: Becky and Alicia got things underway. Becky used her head lock takeovers and leg drops to power down Alicia at first. Paige got tagged in next and landed a nice running knee and more knee strikes on Alicia in the corner. Alicia finally got a strike in when she slapped Paige right back into her corner for a tag to Becky. Becky did OK for a bit before Brie got tagged in. Brie walked right into an Exploder Suplex from Becky as soon as she entered the ring. Becky soon got distracted later on and ate a elbow to the back from Nikki. Soon, Team Bella began beating down Becky for several moments.

Team Bella took turns as they landed several tag team maneuvers on a weakened Becky. Becky eventually fought her way out of Nikki’s grasp and tagged in a hot Charlotte. Charlotte landed several big moves and almost locked in her submission hold on Nikki. All of a sudden, Paige tagged herself in and pissed off her one good friend. Paige got knocked down with a devastating elbow from Nikki, which then led to Team Bella working over Paige afterwards.

After getting the brunt of Team Bella’s offense for several moments, Paige looked to tag in any of her two partners. Charlotte and Becky bailed on her, leaving her to be defeated with Nikki Bella’s Rack Attack finisher. After the match, Paige complained about her teammates leaving her high and dry. Paige looked all types of upset as she lamented the lack of friendship coming from her two former allies.

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Winner: And still the WWE Intercontinental Champion, Kevin Owens!

Highlights: Chris Jericho spoke to the live crowd and spoke about his history wrestling in the state of New York. Lance Storm was even in attendance in the front row, who got a nice shoutout from Y2J. Jericho shouted out his father, who was a former NHL athlete for the New York Rangers. Jericho’s oldest buddies and loyal Jerichoholics all gave him a standing ovation. Jericho uses his awesome catchphrases to entertain the crowd even more.

As soon as the bell rang, Owens took to the fight to Jericho with several punches. Jericho fought back by dropping Owens with a quick dropkick. As Owens walked on the ring apron, Jericho landed his running apron dropkick to push him off. Jericho slammed Owens’ face into the announce table while the ref called for both men to bring it back into the ring. Jericho looked to return to the ring, but Owens cut him with a kick to the head. Jericho got beat down for several moments as Owens landed more strikes and splashed on him with his Running Senton Splash. Owens continued beating down Y2J soon after. Jericho got locked into a sleeper hold from Owens for a bit, but he eventually fought out of it.

Jericho began making a comeback and almost locked in his Walls of Jericho finisher on Owens. Owens blocked his attempt, but Jericho put him down to the mat with a quick Enzuguri. Jericho followed that move up with several chops to Owens in the corner. While Jericho ran to the corner for a big move, Owens cut him off with a stiff clothesline. Owens then fed him one of his side suplex maneuvers and almost grabbed the win. Jericho survived that move and almost landed his Lionsault. Owens got his knees up just in time to block him and then caught Y2J with his Running Cannonball into the corner. Owens then went for his top rope Swanton Bomb, but Jericho then got his knees up to counter him.

Owens then found himself locked into the Walls of Jericho for several agonizing minutes. Owens soon escaped, but he then got put down with Y2J’s Codebreaker. Owens survived that big move, though. Jericho moved away for a bit and almost got taken out with Owens Superkick. Owens then went for his Powerbomb finisher, but Jericho countered it and went for his finishing submissions hold once again. Owens raked Jericho’s eyes and won the match with a School Boy pin.

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E and/or Xavier Woods) (c) vs. The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley) (WWE Tag Team Championship)

Winners: The Dudley Boyz via disqualification…

Highlights: The New Day crapped all over The Dudley Boyz. They talked down on their outdated TV references, disrespect to wood and weird fashion sense. The Dudley Boyz eventually made their entrance and cut off New Day’s speech. D-Von and Kofi began trading holds with each other as Woods played his trusty trombone. D-Von uses his powerful frame to beat down Kofi before he tagged in Big E. Big E got caught off guard with D-Von’s shoulder block and Bubba got tagged in to add more insult to injury. The Dudley Boyz landed their double team elbow drop on Big E, which then led to Bubba landing a big back suplex right after. Kofi soon got tagged in and got assaulted more tandem offense from Bubba and D-Von.

Big E bodyslammed Bubba, but Bubba quickly got to his feet and did the same move to Big E. Bubba called out to D-Von to land the “WHAT’S UP!” headbutt, but Woods pushed D-Von off the top rope behind the ref’s back. Big E and Kofi finally got control when they laid down the boots to Bubba. Big E locked Bubba in a sleeper hold for several minutes before Bubba escaped, but Big E put him right back down. Big E went for his big Running Splash, but Bubba dodged it and got the hot tag to D-Von. D-Von went on a tear and beat down Kofi and Big E.

Out of nowhere, Kofi ate a 3D and almost lost the titles for his team. Woods interfered and cost The Dudley Boyz a chance of winning the titles. The New Day retained their titles and almost put The Dudley Boyz through a table. They didn’t get a chance too though. Woods got the worst of it as he ate a 3D right through a table.

Big Show vs. Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman)

Winner: Brock Lesnar!

Highlights: Lesnar threw everything at Show as soon as the match began. Lesnar landed several clothesline on Show, but Show use his dominance to block them. Show launched Lesnar right over the top rope like a child, which made Lesnar change up his game plan. Once Lesnar got back into the ring, Show uses his power to lay in some big punches to Lesnar’s gut. Lesnar turned the tables around for a little bit with some strikes, but Show pushed him off again. All of a sudden, Lesnar landed three huge chokeslams on Lesnar! Lesnar still managed to kick out.

Show went for his finishing KO Punch, but Lesnar dodged it and took Show to Suplex City. Lesnar landed a series of German Suplexes while Heyman looked on proudly. Lesnar picked up Show for an F5, but decided to put him down with a Fireman’s Carry Slam. Lesnar landed a few more suplexes on Show and then finally capped off his MSG comeback with an F5. After the match, Lesnar ran back down the ramp and looked to punish Show even more. Lesnar dropped Show with a Belly-to-Belly Suplex and one more F5.

John Cena (c) vs. Seth Rollins (Steel Cage Match for the WWE United States Championship)

Winner: And still the United States Champion, John Cena!

Highlights: Cena and Rollins got into a headlock exchange once the cage finally centered itself around the ring. After being locked in a stiff headlock from Cena, Rollins made his escape and launched Cena’s face into the steel confines of the cage. Rollins maintained the upper hand with punches and a running elbow into Cena in the corner. Rollins looked to pin Cena for the win, but Cena kicked out. Rollins then looked to walk out of the cage, but Cena cut him off. Cena got in a few punches before Rollins kicked him hard in the face. Rollins then went to climb off the cage, but Cena stopped him and brought him back down to the mat with a Facebuster. Cena then went to make his escape, but Rollins got up in time to stop him. Rollins pushed Cena off the cage and then dropped his flying knee soon after.

Rollins began climbing the cage again, but he stopped once he spotted Cena crawling to the cage door. Rollins cut off his escape and started beating him down for a bit. Cena got his 2nd wind though and dropped Rollins with a dropkick. Cena looked to climb over the top of the cage again, but Rollins stopped him and then planted him with his Slingblade maneuver. Rollins gained control of his rival once again as he landed more strikes and rubbed his face in the cage. Rollins looked to make a nother cage escape, but Cena slammed him down with his Electric Chair Drop. Both men soon found themselves locked on the top rope. Cena rammed Rollins’ head into the steel cage several times and put him back onto the mat. Cena then went his top rope leg drop, but Rollins caught him and slammed him down with a Sitdown Powerbomb.

Rollins continued owning Cena when he threw him right into the cage walls again. Out of nowhere, Cena countered Rollins’ next attempt and instead threw him face first into the cage. Cena then went wild on Rollins with his comeback offense. Cena went for his 5-Knuckle Shuffle but Rollins kicked him before he could land it. Rollins then went to crawl out of the cage, but Cena grabbed his legs just in time to stop him. Rollins fed Cena an Enzuguri once he got back to his feet, though. Rollins looked to land Cena’ own move, but Cena countered him and beat Rollins down. Soon, Rollins got locked in Cena’s STF. Rollins crawled to the cage door and looked to get out of the hold. Cena relinquished the hold and got into a war with Rollins as both men looked to escape. Rollins eventually slammed the cage door right into Cena’s face. Cena survived the following pin attempt, though.

Rollins almost landed a Pedigree on Cena, but Cena catapulted Rollins right into the cage. Rollins used this opportunity to almost escape, but Cena stopped him. Soon, both men got caught up on the cage trying to crawl out once again. Rollins stopped Cena, Superplexed him and then dropped him with his Falcon Arrow suplex. Rollins then made his ascent over the cage, but Cena grabbed him by the hair and brought him back onto the top of the cage. Both men battled with dueling strikes, but they soon got back into the ring. Cena dropped Rollins with a nice Tornado DDT, but Rollins survived his pin attempt. Cena and Rollins got caught near the cage door, but Rollins stopped Cena from escaping. Cena got back to his feet though and brought Rollins back into the ring for an AA. Rollins flipped right out of it and hit Cena with a Superkick. Rollins then looked to finish off Cena with his Pedigree, but Cena countered him and locked him in the STF. Rollins fought to escape for a while before he locked Cena into a Crossface hold. Cena fought his way out of the hold though and almost landed an AA, but Rollins escaped.

Rollins then got to the top of the cage, but Kane’s music suddenly hit. Rollins decided to stay inside the cage and stay away from Kane. Rollins looked down on a prone Cena and looked to land a big Frog Splash off the top of the cage. Cena then grabbed the win and retained his title with an AA on Rollins. Rollins didn’t even to catch his breath when Kane stepped into the cage. Kane fed Rollins a devastating Chokeslam and a Tombstone Piledriver to end the evening.

Best Non-Match Moments/Highlights

• Paul Heyman gave a pretty dope promo to the MSG crowd and spoke about the amazement that people still have when they enter such a historic arena. Heyman made sure to crap all over NYC’s Boston rivals, give his client a roaring introduction and and build up tonight’s bout between Lesnar and Show. Heyman was in his finest form here (might have something to with him being in his hometown, right?).

