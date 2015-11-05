Fantasy Football Rankings 2015: Defenses Week 9 NFL

Dogpile on the 49ers offense.
In case you didn’t get the memo, that offense is a mess. Blaine Gabbert is now the starting quarterback. Running back Carlos Hyde has a stress fracture in his foot and his status is up in the air. Reggie Bush is done for the season. Receiver Anquan Boldin is ailing. WR Torrey Smith runs a sub 4.4 and doesn’t get any passes thrown his way. Tight end Vernon Davis has been traded. The O-Line often acts like a flour sifter.
If you don’t have a steady option at defense, which getting harder and harder to do in this offensively-dominant league, you use the “streaming” tactic. And there is no better offense to stream against than San Francisco.
Their remaining schedule sees the Niners face the Falcons (this weekend), Seahawks, Cardinals, Bears, Browns, Bengals, Lions and Rams. Yes, I would absolutely entertain using the Bears and Browns against them.
Of course, if Blaine Gabbert gets it together and get the offense scoring points … ah, forget it, that ain’t happening.
Bookmark our fantasy football rankings 2015 page to keep up-to-date on the latest projections and rankings so you know you who to start and who to sit each week.
Bye weeks: Lions, Chiefs, Cardinals, Seahawks, Ravens and Texans
Here are my top 20 defense/special teams rankings for Week 9:
1. St. Louis Rams, at Vikings
2. New England Patriots, vs. Redskins
3. Cincinnati Bengals, vs. Browns
4. Minnesota Vikings, vs. Rams
5. Atlanta Falcons, at 49ers
6. N.Y. Jets, vs. Jaguars
7. Denver Broncos, at Colts
8. Philadelphia Eagles, at Cowboys
9. Carolina Panthers, vs. Packers
10. N.Y. Giants, at Buccaneers
11. Green Bay Packers, at Panthers
12. New Orleans Saints, vs. Titans
13. Buffalo Bills, vs. Dolphins
14. Dallas Cowboys, vs. Eagles
15. Miami Dolphins, at Bills
16. Pittsburgh Steelers, vs. Raiders
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, vs. Giants
18. Indianapolis Colts, vs. Broncos
19. Jacksonville Jaguars, at Jets
20. San Diego Chargers, vs. Bears