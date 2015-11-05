Fantasy Football Rankings 2015: Defenses Week 9 NFL

Dogpile on the 49ers offense.

In case you didn’t get the memo, that offense is a mess. Blaine Gabbert is now the starting quarterback. Running back Carlos Hyde has a stress fracture in his foot and his status is up in the air. Reggie Bush is done for the season. Receiver Anquan Boldin is ailing. WR Torrey Smith runs a sub 4.4 and doesn’t get any passes thrown his way. Tight end Vernon Davis has been traded. The O-Line often acts like a flour sifter.

If you don’t have a steady option at defense, which getting harder and harder to do in this offensively-dominant league, you use the “streaming” tactic. And there is no better offense to stream against than San Francisco.

Their remaining schedule sees the Niners face the Falcons (this weekend), Seahawks, Cardinals, Bears, Browns, Bengals, Lions and Rams. Yes, I would absolutely entertain using the Bears and Browns against them.

Of course, if Blaine Gabbert gets it together and get the offense scoring points … ah, forget it, that ain’t happening.

Bye weeks: Lions, Chiefs, Cardinals, Seahawks, Ravens and Texans

Here are my top 20 defense/special teams rankings for Week 9:

1. St. Louis Rams, at Vikings

2. New England Patriots, vs. Redskins

3. Cincinnati Bengals, vs. Browns

4. Minnesota Vikings, vs. Rams

5. Atlanta Falcons, at 49ers

6. N.Y. Jets, vs. Jaguars

7. Denver Broncos, at Colts

8. Philadelphia Eagles, at Cowboys

9. Carolina Panthers, vs. Packers

10. N.Y. Giants, at Buccaneers

11. Green Bay Packers, at Panthers

12. New Orleans Saints, vs. Titans

13. Buffalo Bills, vs. Dolphins

14. Dallas Cowboys, vs. Eagles

15. Miami Dolphins, at Bills

16. Pittsburgh Steelers, vs. Raiders

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, vs. Giants

18. Indianapolis Colts, vs. Broncos

19. Jacksonville Jaguars, at Jets

20. San Diego Chargers, vs. Bears