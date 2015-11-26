Bears vs. Packers: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are out to regain their grip on the NFC North when they host the Chicago Bears in a tough Thursday Night Football betting matchup.

With Green Bay set to retire the No. 4 of Brett Favre, Rodgers’ predecessor at quarterback, the Packers are listed as 9-point favorites against the Bears at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Packers are 5-2 SU and ATS in their last seven TNF games.

Green Bay, which is 7-3 SU and 6-4 ATS, is coming off a convincing 30-13 road win against the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers will look to extend a run of being 11-0 SU in their last 11 games after an ATS win, with Rodgers trying to strike a balance on offense by relying heavily on RB Eddie Lacy while also distributing passes among the WR trio of Randall Cobb, Davante Adams and James Jones.

The Bears allow 4.6 yards per carry, 29th in the NFL. If the Bears are without SS Antrel Rolle (knee), that could hamper their ability to switch up coverages and slow down Green Bay.

The Packers, who are 7-1 SU and 6-2 ATS in their last eight NFC North games according to the OddsShark NFL Database, have played the run well but give up 7.5 yards per pass. The CB combo of Casey Hayward and Sam Shields will be tasked with containing Bears WR Alshon Jeffery, who has been limited in practice by a groin injury.

Thanks in large part to QB Jay Cutler enjoying a renaissance in spite of injuries to key cogs on offense, the Bears are 4-6 SU and 6-4 ATS. The Bears have workhorse RB Matt Forte back at practice, and Cutler is cobbling together an offense while working with Jeffery, TE Martellus Bennett, TE Zach Miller and WR Eddie Royal. The Bears have also allowed just 16 sacks and could slow down a Packers pass rush that has 29 sacks, sixth-most in the NFL.

Defensively, the Bears’ season-long concerns have been their run defense and lack of pass rush, with only 20 sacks. Chicago’s defense should be stouter with a full game from OLB Pernell McPhee, who has been playing with an ailing knee.

The Bears are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games against the Packers.

The total for Thursday night’s Bears vs. Packers betting matchup is set at 46.5 points at the sportsbooks. The total has gone UNDER in six of the Bears’ last eight games, as well as in six of the Packers’ last seven games.

Bears vs. Packers pick: Packers ATS & SU