Kendall Wright Knee Injury & Fantasy Impact

When the Titans season started with a touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to Kendall Wright, it looked as if everything had changed in Tennessee. But it hasn’t, and at the end of Week 8, neither of those players are on the field.

The latest injured player this week: Kendall Wright, down on the turf grabbing his leg after making a catch on a screen pass. — Dave Richard (@daverichard) November 1, 2015

Mariota has now sat for two games with a knee injury, but it’s Wright who went down Sunday against the Texans. Wright was clutching his left knee on the field, and looked like he was in considerable pain after hauling in a screen pass. He was able to walk to the locker room under his own power, and was listed as questionable to return.

WR @1kendallwright has a knee injury. He is questionable to return. — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 1, 2015

The Titans offense hasn’t been prolific this season, but Wright has been effective with Mariota at the helm. Even without Mariota, Wright managed to score the Titans only touchdown Week 7 vs. Atlanta.

Knee injuries can be tough receivers, and it’s probably safe to keep Wright on the bench for a few weeks. In the meantime, this will be a great opportunity for rookie Dorial Green-Beckham to get more snaps. The big target from LSU has been used almost exclusively in the redzone, so hopefully this will open the door for him to get more targets.