WATCH: Luke Bryan to Perform During Panthers-Cowboys Halftime

Get ready for a lil’ bit of country this Thanksgiving.

Country superstar Luke Bryan is set to perform at halftime of Thursday evening’s matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys and let’s just say he’s a little bit excited. Bryan posted this message on Twitter on Thanksgiving morning:

Here’s the performance:

Bryan’s performance will also kick off The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign. The Salvation Army has run the Red Kettle Campaign for 125 years. Check out the quick time lapse video of the stage being set up at AT&T Stadium:

It’s the 19th year the Cowboys and The Salvation Army have joined forces for the holiday fundraising event, which runs from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve. Last year, the foundation raised nearly $145 million.

The Salvation Army stages more than 25,000 red kettles in storefronts and on street corners around the country and, this year, is also promoting #RedKettleReason, encouraging Americans to share their reason for being thankful.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever had the opportunity to play in front of a bigger TV audience,” Bryan said on FOX4’s GoodDay. “This is a big deal for me. I’m just going to get up there and enjoy the moment.”

Of course, there’s plenty for Bryan to be thankful for this year.

The singer had one of the top albums of both 2013 and 2014 with “Crash My Party” and his fifth studio album, “Kill the Lights,” was released in August. After winning the CMA entertainer of the year award in 2014, Bryan is nominated for the honor again this year.