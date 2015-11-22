How to Watch Packers vs. Vikings Live Stream Online

In what is easily one of the most important games of Week 11, the struggling Green Bay Packers (6-3) take on the surging Minnesota Vikings (7-2) for position atop the NFC North.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX, but if you can’t get to a TV, we’ve got all the info on how to watch online or on mobile.

First, click here for a complete coverage map to see what game is being televised in your market.

If this game is on in your market, you can watch a live stream via FOX Sports Go. If the game is not on in your market, the only way to watch online is through DIRECTV’s SundayTicket.TV service, which is available to people in buildings without access to DIRECTV for $99.99, or $49.99 for students.

Read on for more information on how to watch every available streaming option:

For those who are unable to subscribe to DIRECTV, the company is offering a streaming service called Sundayticket.tv, which streams non-national NFL broadcasts to eligible households (click here to see if you’re eligible) for $99.99 for the season, or $49.99 for students. Note: With this service, you cannot watch games in your market (prime-time games are considered in-market; click here to see a market coverage map). Click here for frequently asked questions about Sundayticket.tv.

If you have access to a cable subscription, you can watch the game that is being televised in your market (click here to see what game that is) online for free through Fox Sports GO. You’ll need the log-in and password for a cable subscription — either yours or someone else’s — to access the stream. More info about NFL on Fox Sports Go can be found here.

For viewers outside the United States and Mexico, NFL Game Pass International includes every game live online for a fee. The fee depends on country, and you can visit the website for more details.

For fans in the United States, Mexico and surrounding territories, NFL Game Pass Domestic allows replays of games to be watched on demand for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, and this game will be available to watch after the completion of the 4 p.m ET games.

Watch Packers vs. Vikings on Mobile

If you have a subscription to Sundayticket.tv (read above for info on eligibility and how to order), you can watch any out-of-market game (prime-time games are considered in-market; click here to see a market coverage map) via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which you can download for free on the Apple Store, Amazon Store or Google Play Store.

Mobile users can watch the game that is being televised in their market (click here to see what game that is) on the Fox Sports GO app, which is free to download for your Apple device, your Android or Google device, your Amazon device, and your Windows device. As is the case with the desktop live stream, you’ll need a cable log-in and password to access the stream on the app.

If you have Verizon wireless, you can watch any NFL game that is in your market (prime-time games are considered in-market; click here to see a market coverage map) on your phone via the NFL Mobile app. Download the app from the Apple Store, Microsoft Store or Google Play Store.

International viewers with a subscription to NFL Game Pass can also watch the game on the NFL Mobile app, while fans in the United States and surrounding territories with a subscription can watch the game on demand after the completion of the 4 p.m. ET games.

