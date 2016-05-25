WWE SmackDown Goes Live on July 19, 2016: Here’s Our Dream Draft Roster

So did you all hear the big news? WWE SmackDown will no longer be a taped show; starting on July 19, 2016 (Tuesday), the Blue Brand of the WWE will become a live show. And to top it all off, it will have its own “unique” roster.

The fact that WWE openly acknowledged that both RAW and SmackDown will have their own rosters again makes us giddy with glee. Just by taking a look at the current roster, you can tell that there’s far too many great talents and not enough time for all of them to prosper. If WWE wants us to become ardent fans of SmackDown again, these top 10 WWE Superstars need to be 1st-round draft picks. These talented wrestlers would form the backbone of our preferred live era of SmackDown. We all know there’s going to be more than these 10 individuals making their way over to SmackDown, but these picks stand out above the rest.

Without further ado, here’s our dream draft roster for the upcoming live edition of Smackdown.

Note: we think SmackDown should get it’s own World Championship and Tag Team titles once again. The Women’s Title should be defended on both shows and the US Championship should stay on Smackdown.

10. Shane McMahon

Shane O’Mac has done a pretty good job of making RAW watchable since his grand return. While it doesn’t make much sense for him to be doing that since he lost to ‘Taker at ‘Mania 32, we’ve chosen to throw logic out the window just for Shane. While him and Steph as co-GM’s is RAW is cool, we think Shane should stick around as the main go-to guy for SmackDown. He’s been a breath of fresh air as far as WWE authority figures are concerned. SmackDown’s entering a new era, which is a term that Shane’s always keen on mentioning. Shane McMahon is our guy when it comes to who should be controlling SmackDown.

9. Apollo Crews

We’ve been disappointed with the handling of Apollo Crews ever since he’s been called up to the main roster. He’s an amazing wrestler with the type of look that screams future WWE World Heavyweight Champion. But he hasn’t had much time to develop his character and he’s been relegated to squashing guys that don’t add much credibility to one’s win-loss record. Just like how Shelton Benjamin flourished when he went to RAW all those years back, the same could happen to Crews if he went to SmackDown. Crews has the potential to improve dramatically on a Tuesday nights with more of a focus put on him.

8. Becky Lynch

Miss Lynch is one of the more fun women to watch on the current WWE roster. She exudes that “never say die” attitude, plus she endears herself well to many different sectors of the WWE Universe. She’s had a decent run thus far, but she could be doing so much better. SmackDown is the perfect place for her to build herself as that brand’s #1 babyface Women’s wrestler. She’s very capable in the ring, she’s not hard on the eyes and she has the potential to blossom alongside the other ladies of Smackdown.

7. The Vaudevillains (Aiden English & Simon Gotch)

Count us among the group that actually enjoys this tandem’s old-timey gimmick and “manly” method towards wrestling. Aiden English and Simon Gotch are an odd duo, but we can’t help but pay attention to them every time they hit the ring. They’re ruthless in the ring and they have a look that’s all their own. Since we believe SmackDown should have its own tag team roster, The Vaudevillains should be one of the pillars of that new division. English and Gotch would go even farther than they are now with the big move to Smackdown.

6. The Club (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows)

Our second pick for another tag team exclusive to the Blue Brand are AJ Styles’ former running buddies, The Club. We can totally see Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows making AJ’s life a living hell for most of the Summer. While they’re in the middle of such a heated storyline, we can also see Anderson and Gallows running roughshod over whoever steps to them. If we’re going to run a tournament for the SmackDown tag team champions for the show’s new era, The Club are the guys we’d go with. Anderson and Gallows are total badasses who’ve always enjoyed lengthy title reigns. They’ve done it in Japan, so we know they’d do the same on SmackDown.

5. Bray Wyatt

The leader of WWE’s most notoriously creepy clan is still on the shelf. Once he’s back to full health, we envision The Wyatt Family making SmackDown its new playing ground. And of course that means Bray Wyatt would go on a new reign of terror alongside his chosen “brothers” on Tuesdays. Bray’s pushes have hit all-time highs and confusing lows, but now we think the move to the Blue Brand could refresh him and his movement. Both brands need a stable that’s always disrupting the flow of things. SmackDown’s new terror should be the return of Bray and the rest of The Wyatt Family.

4. Randy Orton

We haven’t seen the “Apex Predator” in a while. All that time away has made us miss even more than we usually do. If Orton’s back on track to resurface, we think he should hold off on returning until he gets drafted to SmackDown. John Cena, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins should remain as RAW’s top three mega stars. Orton would fit so much better on a show filled with plenty of new faces to contend with, plus he lends a lot of star credibility to the show. Orton going back on a heel run would do wonders for SmackDown and always make us tune it to see him wreak havoc on everyone.

3. Dean Ambrose

Ambrose is finally getting some much deserved PPV wins lately. We’re happy for the guy because he’s someone we’ve always wanted something better for. He seems to be in the rebuilding stage of his career now and it makes so much sense for him to keep doing just that on SmackDown. Ambrose has an ardent fanbase that follows him wherever he goes. That huge fanbase could do wonders for SmackDown’s viewing numbers if Ambrose is given more air time. He’s an entertaining nut job who puts on good matches and provides some hilarious banter on the mic. Ambrose could be a great US Champion on the brand and also excel as the brand’s top World Champion.

2. Finn Balor

Imagine this: Shane McMahon stands in the middle of the ring of RAW during the big Draft episode. He goes on and on about SmackDown entering a new era, which means plenty of new blood will star on the show. When it comes time to announce his 2nd draft pick, the lights go dark and some pulsating bass permeates through the arena. Once the lights come back on and Finn Balor’s name hits the big screen, the crowd goes wild! Balor needs to move up from NXT and we think SmackDown should be his main roster home. Balor could mix it up with the brand’s top guys and not look out of place at all. Balor against Orton, Styles, or Bray sounds amazing.

1. AJ Styles

“The Phenomenal One” has been one of our favorites ever since his shocking debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. AJ’s shown that he can have a great match with practically anyone. His PPV main events against Roman Reigns are proof of that. Now that his beef with Reigns has come to a close, we think he’d be better off as the #1 guy on SmackDown. If there’s anyone that can take over as the face of Shane McMahon’s new home, it’s AJ Styles. Styles can continue his beef with The Club, mix it up with The Club’s first leader Balor and get embroiled in a fresh feud with Orton. The possibilities are endless when it comes to Styles being exclusive to SmackDown.

– Here’s 10 more picks we want to see get drafted over to SmackDown later this Summer:

• Sami Zayn

• Baron Corbin

• Bayley

• The Lucha Dragons (Kalisto & Sin Cara)

• The Shining Stars (Epico & Primo)

• Darren Young

• Luke Harper

• Erick Rowan

• Braun Strowman

• Natalya

