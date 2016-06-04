Penguins vs. Sharks Live Stream: How to Watch Game 3 Online

Looking for a live stream of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals? The options depend on where you live and whether you have access to a cable or satellite subscription.

Unfortunately, there’s no live stream for viewers in the United States who don’t have access to a cable or satellite subscription that includes NBC Sports Network, which is broadcasting the game. If you’re unable to access a live stream, your best bet — aside from going to a sports bar to watch the game — is the radio feed, which you can access via TuneIn Radio.

If you have access to an American cable subscription or you’re in Canada, here’s how you can watch:

If You’re in the U.S. & Have Access to a Cable or Satellite Subscription That Includes NBSCN



On the Web:

If you have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game online for free via NBC Sports Live Extra. You will need the username and password for a cable or satellite subscription to authenticate the stream. The site’s frequently asked questions page has a rundown of technical requirements and other information.

With an App:

If you have access to a cable or satellite log-in and you’re looking to stream the game on a tablet or connected TV, you can do so via the NBC Sports Live Extra App. As is the case with desktop, you will need a username and password for a cable subscription to authenticate the stream.

Click here to download the app in the iTunes App Store.

Click here to download the app in the Google Play Store.

If You’re in Canada

With an App:

There is no desktop live stream available to viewers in Canada. However, Canadian viewers can watch the game for free — no log-in required — via the CBC Sports app.

Click here to download the app in the iTunes App Store.

Click here to download the app in the Google Play Store.

How to Listen to the Game Live Online

On the Web:



If you’re unable to access a live stream but are interested in listening to the game online, you can do so via TuneIn Radio, which offers feeds for the Sharks broadcast and the Penguins broadcast.



With an App:

You can listen to both teams’ broadcast feeds via the TuneIn app.

Click here to download the app in the iTunes App Store.

Click here to download the app in the Google Play Store.

Penguins-Sharks Game 3 Preview

The puck drops in a pivotal Game 3 tonight at SAP Center in San Jose.

The Sharks will play on home ice in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in their 25-year franchise history as they look to pull within one game in the series.

Creating more offensive chances will be paramount for San Jose who was outshot 30-22 in Wednesday’s overtime loss.

The Penguins, who have a 2-0 series lead, have a chance to push the Sharks to the brink of playoff elimination.

Penguins rookie goalie Matt Murray will need to continue his solid performance in net.

The Sharks are 7-2 at home in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. Getting off to a fast start and matching Pittsburgh’s speed and pressure will be huge keys for the Sharks’ success.