Oklahoma vs. Houston: Game Date, Start Time & TV Channel

Houston, get ready for some fireworks.

The college football season gets underway at NRG Stadium with a matchup of Top 25 teams when the Houston Cougars face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon Eastern and the game will be televised by ABC.

The Sooners, ranked No. 3 in the preseason Coaches Poll, and the No. 15 Cougars boasted two of the best offenses in the country a season ago, each scoring over 40 points per game. And considering both teams are returning much of the firepower from last year, you can expect more of the same in 2016.

Bob Stoops’ OKlahoma squad returns the potent three-headed backfield of quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon. Mayfield threw for 36 touchdowns and added another 7 on the ground, while Perine (1,3490 yards, 16 TDs) and Mixon (753 yards, 7 TDs) anchored one of the more productive rushing attacks in the nation.

Needless to say, the Cougars defense is going to their hands full. But the same can be said for the Sooners D.

Houston’s offense features one of the most dynamic players in college football in quarterback Greg Ward Jr. Ward Jr., who is on practically every major player of the year preseason watch list, threw for 2,828 yards and 17 touchdowns and piled up 1,108 yards and 21 TDs on the ground. The senior joined Heisman Trophy candidate Deshaun Watson of Clemson as the only quarterbacks in the FBS to throw for at least 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000.

Here are all the important details you need to know about the game:

OKlahoma vs. Houston Game Information

When: Saturday, September 3, 2016

Where: NRG Stadium — Houston, Texas

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: ABC

Point Spread: Oklahoma (-11.5)