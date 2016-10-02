What TV Channel Is the Cowboys vs. 49ers Game On Today?

The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) and San Francisco 49ers (1-2) meet Sunday afternoon for a Week 4 matchup.

Dallas has gotten off to a solid start behind rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, ranking 11th in the NFL in points and 10th in yards per game, but moving the ball could get significantly more difficult with Dez Bryant expected to miss this one with a knee injury.

The ‘Niners, meanwhile, are looking to get back on track after losing the last two games by 19 points each.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the NFC battle:

Cowboys vs. 49ers Week 4 Viewing Info

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2016

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX in certain markets. You can click here to see a map of what games will be shown in what cities

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Live Stream: Sling TV if the game is in your market and you’re in a certain area; NFL Sunday Ticket if the game is outside your market. You can click here for a complete rundown of all the live stream options

Line: Cowboys (-2), per OddsShark

Over/Under: 44.5