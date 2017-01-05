NBA All-Star Voting Results Released

The first vote tallies for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans were released January 5 and dynamic duos are an early theme.

The Cleveland Cavs’ LeBron James and Kyrie Irving lead the East in votes while the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry lead in the West. The Cavs and the Warriors each have plenty of representatives in the early vote release, with Golden State leading all teams with six players listed (including ZaZa Pachulia second in the frontcourt) near the top. Cleveland has three.

Here are the current starters for the East and West:

LeBron tallied 595,288 votes to lead everybody while Irving trailed behind with 543,030 to play for the East. Durant led all candidates in the West with 541,209 votes and Curry got 523,597 in the first run of votes.

A phenomenal season by Giannis Antetokounmpo puts him in third place overall in the East behind James and Irving. He doubled the vote total of Kevin Love in the first release.

James Harden sits in third place overall in the West after Durant and Curry. Russell Westbrook currently sits in fourth place overall on the West roster.

Here’s the list of the top 10 vote-getters for each position category for the All-Star Game, according the the NBA:

East Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (CLE) — 595-288

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) — 500-663

3. Kevin Love (CLE) — 250,347

4. Joel Embiid (PHI) — 221,984

5. Carmelo Anthony (NY) — 189,817

6. Jimmy Butler (CHI) — 189,066

7. Kristaps Porzingis (NY) — 184,166

8. Paul George (IND) — 138,332

9. Hassan Whiteside (MIA) — 72,628

10. Jabari Parker (MIL) — 64,141

West Frontcourt

1. Kevin Durant (GS) — 541,209

2. Zaza Pachulia (GS) — 439,675

3. Kawhi Leonard (SA) — 341,240

4. Anthony Davis (NO) — 318,144

5. Draymond Green (GS) — 236,315

6. DeMarcus Cousins (SAC) — 202,317

7. Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) — 125,278

8. LaMarcus Aldridge (SA) — 101,724

9. Blake Griffin (LAC) — 100,524

10. Marc Gasol (MEM) — 97,370

East Guards

1. Kyrie Irving (CLE) — 543,030

2. Dwyane Wade (CHI) — 278,052

3. DeMar DeRozan (TOR) — 253,340

4. Isiah Thomas (BOS) — 193,297

5. Derrick Rose (NY) — 129,924

6. Kyle Lowry (TOR) — 128,940

7. John Wall (WAS) — 87,360

8. Jeremy Lin (BKN) — 59,562

9. Kemba Walker (CHA) — 52,122

10. Avery Bradley (BOS) — 32,822

West Guards

1. Stephen Curry (GS) — 523,597

2. James Harden (HOU) — 519,446

3. Russell Westbrook (OKC) — 501,652

4. Klay Thompson (GS) — 293,054

5. Chris Paul (LAC) — 173,830

6. Damian Lillard (POR) — 117,857

7. Eric Gordon (HOU) — 76,609

8. Manu Ginobili (SA) — 65,832

9. Andre Iguodala (GS) — 64,247

10. Zach LaVine (MIN) — 53,642

This year’s All-Star Game takes place February 19 in New Orleans. The game was initially slotted to be played in Charlotte, but the NBA moved the game because of a North Carolina bill which limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the state.

The voting process for NBA All Stars also changed this season, with fan votes making up 50% of the vote and players and media each taking up another 25% of voting. Those casting votes are asked to vote for two backcourt players and three in the frontcourt. Fans are able to vote in various ways, too. By going to NBA’s website, on its mobile app or by using a hashtag on Twitter or Facebook.