Super Bowl 2017 Game Day Playlist: Top 10 Songs & Music for Your Party

(Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

It’s game day for Super Bowl 51 and you may be putting together a playlist for your party. Or, perhaps you’re just preparing for the lame music you maybe faced with at other parties. Whatever the case, check out our top song picks for your football party needs.

1. The Monday Night Football Theme By Hank Williams Jr.

2. The Final Countdown By Europe

3. All I Do Is Win By DJ Khaled

4. Livin’ On a Prayer By Bon Jovi

5. Eye of the Tiger By Survivor

6. #SundayFunday” By MAGIC!

7. Hard By Rihanna featuring Jeezy

8. Win Or Lose By The Foo Fighters

9. Welcome To The World By Kevin Rudolf

10. How You Like Me Now? By The Heavy

