What Champions League Matches Are on TV Today on Tuesday, April 11?

The last time we met for Champions League action, Sergi Roberto was ripping the hearts out of Paris Saint-Germain fans worldwide. Barcelona’s unfathomable 6-1 victory sent them through to their tenth consecutive Champions League quarterfinal, and they’ll be featured in the first pair of games on Tuesday.

All eight teams will play over the next two days, and reconvene for the return leg next week. On Tuesday, Juventus will host Barcelona, while Monaco will travel to face Borussia Dortmund.

In Italy, Juventus have gone unbeaten in 17 straight Champions League matches in their home stadium. They have only allowed two goals in this competition, and are the only team besides Real Madrid to be unbeaten in Champions League this season. Barcelona are one of the best attacking teams on the planet, but there is zero chance of them scoring six goals against Juventus.

In the other matchup, Signal Iduna Park will be rocking when Borussia Dortmund host Monaco. Christian Pulisic draws the attention of American eyes, but it might be time for Monaco to get some recognition. They’ve been one of the most entertaining teams in Europe this season, and they currently hold a three point lead over PSG in the French table.

Both games will start at 2:45 p.m. Eastern. The return legs for these matches will be held on Wednesday, April 19.