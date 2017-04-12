NBA Lottery 2017: Date, Order & Odds for No. 1 Pick

The tanking is nearly complete, and soon the ping-pong balls will be the only thing left in determining the first 14 picks of the 2017 NBA draft.

The art of losing games on purpose to improve draft position is certainly nothing new to the Association, but it seemed to be elevated to a new level this year, which isn’t surprisingly considering the likely first three picks. Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball both look like franchise-altering talents at point guard, while Josh Jackson has the tools to be a star on both ends of the court.

With just one day left in the NBA regular season, the lottery picture is beginning to clear up. Here’s a look at where the bottom 14 teams stand, as well as their chances at landing the No. 1 overall pick when the lottery takes place on Tuesday, May 16:

2017 NBA Draft Lottery

Note: Standings aren’t final. A * denotes a team is locked into that position. You can find outstanding trades and other draft pick notes at the bottom of this page

Pos. Team No. 1 Odds Top 3 Odds 1 *Brooklyn Nets 25.0 64.2 2 *Phoenix Suns 19.9 55.8 3 *LA Lakers 15.6 46.9 4 *Philadelphia 76ers 10.4 33.7 5 *Orlando Magic 10.3 33.7 6 Minnesota Timberwolves 6.3 21.5 7 NY Knicks 4.3 15.0 8 Dallas Mavericks 2.3 8.2 9 Sacramento Kings 2.2 7.9 10 New Orleans Pelicans 1.1 4.0 11 *Charlotte Hornets 0.8 2.9 12 *Detroit Pistons 0.7 2.5 13 *Denver Nuggets 0.6 2.2 14 *Miami Heat 0.5 1.8

1. The Boston Celtics have the rights to swap picks with the Brooklyn Nets (No protections)

3. The Los Angels Lakers’ pick will go the Philadelphia 76ers if they fall outside the Top 3

4. The Philadelphia 76ers have the rights to swap picks with the Sacramento Kings (Top-10 protection)

6/7. The Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks will do a coin flip for the No. 6 spot in the lottery

9. The Sacramento Kings’ pick will go to the Chicago Bulls if they fall outside the Top 10

10. The New Orleans Pelicans’ pick will go to the Sacramento Kings if they fall outside the Top 3