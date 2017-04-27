Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes girlfriend Brittany Matthews has been by his side since high school. Like her boyfriend, Murphy is also into sports, playing soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler, and now is a personal trainer in the Kansas City area. Shes also a Texas native, having grown up in Whitehouse.

Prior to starting her own business, Matthews signed a contract with an Icelandic professional soccer team in 2017. During a press conference announcing the signing, Matthews admitted she was not originally going to play soccer in college.

“I didn’t even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school,” Matthews told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “However, I ended up coming to UT Tyler to play soccer because it was close to home and I knew a few girls that played here that loved it and told me I need to join the family. So I did, and these last four years have made me fall in love with soccer all over again and want to go on and play professional soccer.

Here’s what you need to know about Mahomes’ girlfriend.

1. The Two Have Been Dating for 6 Years

According to an Instagram post Mahomes shared early in March 2016, the couple celebrated their fourth anniversary together. They remain happily in love, as evidenced by the January 2016 Tweet Matthews has pinned to her Twitter page. It reads, “I love @PatrickMahomes5,” with a smile emoji at the end.

“Happy anniversary @brittanylynne8 I know I can be difficult at times but thanks for going through everything with me,” Mahomes wrote on their fourth anniversary.

2. They Went to the Same High School, but Chose Rival Colleges

It’s likely that the two met in high school. They both went to Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, a city in East Texas. They remained a couple even though they decided to go to rival colleges. He chose Texas Tech University in Lubbock, while she enrolled at the University of Texas at Tyler.

While in high school, Mahomes proved he could have chosen to play any sport professionally. In fact, after already committing to play quarterback at Texas Tech, he threw a no-hitter in his senior year. His father, Pat Mahomes, pitched in Major League Baseball from 1992 and 1993, so he always had an interest in baseball.

USA Today reports that Mahomes played baseball and football until 2016, when his football coach told him that he really needed to pick one sport over the other if he wanted to be drafted. After finally picking football, he began focusing more on watching more film.

“Last year, I’m seeing what the defense is doing, changing the play, putting us in the best play possible,” Mahomes told USA Today. “It really helped out a ton of just knowing where I want to go instead of making something happen off the snap of the ball.”

3. Matthews Graduated With a Degree in Kinesiology & Runs Her Own Personal Training Business

According to Matthews’ UT Tyler profile, she majored in Kinesiology, which is the study of human or non-human body movement. She recently started a personal training business where she helps clients reach their health and fitness goals. Here is an overview of Matthews’ services she provided on her website.

I started my fitness journey 4 years ago while playing collegiate soccer! I graduated from University of Texas at Tyler with my Bachelors of Science in Kinesiology. I continued my soccer career professional in Iceland. I have officially hung up my cleats and have focused on helping people with health and fitness. I love sharing my journey and knowledge with you along the way as I grow and learn!

4. She Played Soccer & Earned ASC Offensive Player of the Week Awards Twice

Matthews was a soccer player at UT Tyler. In high school, she was team captain during her senior year and was Offensive MVP. She made it to First Team All-East Texas and First Team All-District.

In college, she was twice named American Southwest Conference soccer Offensive Player of the Week, first in September 2015 and then again in September 2016. In 2015, she was included on the ASC Academic All-Conference team.

When asked why she picked UT Tyler, she told the school’s website.

Honestly I love it here and I love being in my home town still close to my family. We have so much fun here but we also know when to be serious. I feel like this school is different from any D3 school as we do SO much more then just play soccer. There is so much to this program and it takes a lot to be apart of it. This is my family and i would not want to be at any other school playing the game I love.

5. She Graduated From UT Tyler

She wrote on Twitter that there is “zero chance” that she can concentrate on her school work on the day of the NFL Draft.

She told the UT Tyler website that she hopes to help the younger students on the soccer team “grow into strong young women in the soccer aspect and in the aspect of life,” adding that, “This team has more potential than we know and we are here to prove a lot of people wrong and to accomplish things that have not yet been accomplished within the UT Tyler women’s soccer organization.”

Matthews’ parents are Diana Massey and Scott Matthews. She has a singling, Devin Matthews.