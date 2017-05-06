McCraken: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

McCraken has been one of the most talked about horses to qualify for the Kentucky Derby. The 3-year-old colt has been working out at Churchill Downs in the days leading up to today’s race and has had some really impressive outings on the track.

Those hoping to place their bets on the Whitham Thoroughbred have been watching him come into his own after a loss at the Blue Grass Stakes on April 8. Mounted by jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., this is undoubtedly the biggest race of McCraken’s career.

Here is what you need to know:

1. He’s Named After a Town in Kansas

Named for the Kansas town of “McCracken” (spelled differently), the colt of Ghostzapper and Ivory Empress has racing in his blood. Whitham Thoroughbreds has had quite a few horses named after Kansas towns (like Fort Larned and McPherson) and there really isn’t anything truly sentimental behind the name.

Many horses get their names from places in part due to the rules set forth by the Jockey Club. Breeders and owners registering their horses may not use a name that has already been used. Choosing the name of a town is a fairly common and effective way to avoid repetition since there are 35,000 in the United States alone.

McCraken’s nickname is “Crackers.”

2. He Has Won 4 of His Last 5 Races Leading up to the Derby

McCraken won his first four races. His first place finishes at the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes on November 26. 2016, and the Sam F. Davis Stakes on February 11, 2017, made him the one to watch and he quickly became a Kentucky Derby contender.

Crackers picked up 10 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby following his win at the Grade II Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill Downs. This race, which was the last one he would run as a juvenile, was a good indication of how he would perform if he qualified for the Run for the Roses.

“He is as good as I thought he was and he handled it well. They didn’t hand it to him. It wasn’t easy. He came through for us,” trainer Ian Wilkes said in a news release following the race.

The Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs was the first Grade I race for Crackers. His dominating performance was record setting. He finished the 1 1/16-mile with a time of 1:42.45.

“He puts a lot of confidence in you, that’s for sure. You’ve just got to go with it and ride him with confidence. I asked him at about the half-mile pole and he hesitated a bit, but I think that was his way of telling me, ‘Don’t worry. We’re going to get the job done,'” jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. told the media after the race.

Check out Crackers racing in the Sam F. Davis Stakes in the video below.

3. An Injury Sidelined Him Before the Tampa Bay Derby

Crackers was set to race in the Tampa Bay Derby on March 11, but he scratched, having suffered an ankle strain that kept him out of the race. Although x-rays on his left front ankle came back clean, Wilkes wanted to play it safe. He referred to the injury as a “minor setback” at the time.

“He worked yesterday, he worked great. This morning he just had a slight strain. I just feel like … the horse comes first. And I don’t want to come back and work him next week for the Tampa Bay Derby. If I have to miss a race, I would rather miss this one, take care of the horse, get him right and run him in the Blue Grass. I’m just going to do what’s right by the horse. He’s taken us this far and taken care of me. So now I need to take care of him and not do something stupid. But I really feel good, I think we’ll be fine,” Wilkes told the media on February 28.

McCraken needed to finish strong in his next big race at the Blue Grass Stakes on April 8. The horse suffered his first loss in five races, coming in third behind Irap and Practical Joke. However, the finish earned him enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

You can watch the Blue Grass Stakes 2017 in the video below.

4. Churchill Downs Is His Home Track, Which May Give Him an Edge

The first three races that Crackers won as a 2 year old were all at Churchill Downs. This is the track that he knows best and the one that he has the most experience with. He arrived at Barn 26 on Monday, April 10, where he started his workouts.

In his second to last run before today’s big race, McCraken worked five furlongs in 1:00.60.

“Everything went great. He sat back and didn’t go until I asked him. He made up a lot of ground from the eighth pole to the wire,” Hernandez Jr. told reporters following the workout.

“It was a good, solid work and he galloped out strong. It (the gallop out) shows he had something left in the tank,” Wilkes added.

5. His Trainer, Ian R. Wilkes, Has Never Had a Horse Win the Kentucky Derby and His Owner, Whitham Thoroughbreds, Has Never Had a Horse Qualify

Wilkes is no stranger to the Derby, but he has never had a horse actually win. This is an exciting time for the horse’s owner as well, as McCraken is Whitham Thoroughbreds’ first horse to ever qualify for the Derby.

“I am going to enjoy it. Take it one day at a time and don’t get in front of the horse. Let him take you there,” Wilkes told the media of his ride to the Derby after a recent workout with Crackers at Churchill Downs.

Clay Whitham, son of Janis Whitham, said that it is a “dream” for any owner to have a horse racing in the Kentucky Derby.

“We’re looking forward to it,” he previously said.