Royal Rumble 2018: The Male Entrants You Need to Know
WWE Royal Rumble 2018 WWE

With a new year comes the latest entry in the Royal Rumble match.

And as expected, the Superstars of Raw and SmackDown Live (and hopefully NXT) will compete for a championship match at WrestleMania 34. 30 of the biggest Superstars will arrive in either 90-second/2-minute intervals, battle it out in the ring, and fight to avoid elimination or sadly succumb to it. Right up until the night of WWE’s annual battle royale, we’ll be here to keep track of every announced participant in the match. Along with such a varied and eccentric roster, we’re expecting to see a few surprise entrants pop up and shock the wrestling world at large.

Come back here after every Raw and SmackDown Live that airs before the Royal Rumble as we list every confirmed entrant.

Raw

WWE Raw Logo 2017

WWE

– Elias
– John Cena

More entrants to come…

SmackDown Live

WWE Smackdown Live Logo 2017

WWE

– Randy Orton
– Shinsuke Nakamura

More entrants to come…

