Jake Fromm: NFL Draft Rumors & Predictions

The Georgia Bulldogs are back in the national spotlight, and are a program trending towards perennial contender. Their 2017 campaign has been led by 19-year old Jake Fromm, who could be the first true freshman to lead a team to a national title. Jalen Hurts had a chance at the distinction last year, but Alabama fell in the final seconds to senior DeShaun Watson and Clemson.

Now that Fromm’s name is in lights, people will start to float his name around as an NFL prospect. Unfortunately, Fromm is at least two years from hearing Roger Goodell call his name.

Of course, you can’t talk about Jake Fromm and his status at Georgia without talking about Jacob Eason. Both quarterbacks have the right to the starting job for Kirby Smart next season, but either way, one stud quarterback is going to ride the bench. Georgia also signed No. 2 quarterback Justin Fields to their 2018 recruiting class.

Eason started the season for the Bulldogs, but injured his knee in the first quarter of the season opener. Fromm stepped in and had immediate success, though it’s unclear whether Eason would have had similar success had he re-joined the team later in the season.

I would argue that the Georgia QB Jake Fromm has shown more NFL preparedness than Mayfield with the way he is getting his offense in and out of good plays. ie Audible on that last TD run #RoseBowl2018 — Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) January 2, 2018

During the national championship, Kirk Herbstreit noted that Fromm was effective at changing plays. Even in his first season, Fromm has the poise and maturity to make changes at the line. Fromm also throws a strong deep ball, which is something Eason struggled with last season.

Fromm has been leaning on his run game, but he’s been efficient in his short time under center. He finished his first season with only five interceptions to 21 touchdowns, and finished with the fourth-highest QBR in the nation.

But seriously, he’s been really leaning on his run game. Georgia has a roster of talented rushers, and they’ve all averaged over six yards per carry this season. Fromm gets the job done in the competitive SEC, but he’s yet to win a game on the strength of his arm alone. In his best game this season, Fromm lit up Missouri for 3236 yards and two touchdowns on 18-26 passing.

Fromm can’t declare for the NFL Draft until 2020, and his supposed competition for the top overall pick hasn’t even seen the field. In this early 2020 mock draft, Fromm isn’t listed because he hadn’t yet taken a snap for the Bulldogs behind Eason. But that didn’t stop Todd McShay from ranking Kellen Mond (Texas A&M), Austin Kendall (Oklahoma), and Jalen Hurts as potential selections.

ESPN writer Dan Graziano predicted every NFL team’s future starter in 2020, and Graziano has the Browns taking Fromm with the first overall pick. It’s not really based on anything, but it’s true that Fromm has built enough hype this season to sustain him when he eventually declares.