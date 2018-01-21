Patriots-Jaguars: AFC Championship Score Updates & Highlights

Getty

Live Score

Jacksonville Jaguars 7-7-0-0 — 14

New England Patriots 3-0-0-0 — 3

Box Score

Patriots Score First

The Patriots took the opening drive right down the field, as Brady hit Cooks for 31 yards on his second throw. The drive stalled in the red zone, when Brady was sacked by Dante Fowler on third and goal. Patriots kick for three.

Hand injury or not, Tom Brady hits Brandin Cooks for 31 yards on his second completion of the game perfectly. pic.twitter.com/SxlQreqesQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2018

Mercedes Lewis Find The First Touchdown

Jacksonville caps a 7-play, 76 yard drive with a touchdown, as Bortles hit a wide-open Lewis for his first career postseason TD. Jaguars are up in Foxboro.

Game Preview

For only the second time in franchise history, the Jacksonville Jaguars are one game from the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots are in this position for the seventh straight season.

It’s easy to see the differences between these teams before they square off on Sunday for the AFC title. The Jaguars are young, fueled by a defense that talks as hard as they hit. The Patriots are led by an aging star and an older coach, representing the antithesis of trash talk at almost every opportunity. The Jaguars even noticed this week how much praise the Patriots were piling on. They weren’t buying it.

If there’s one hand in Boston that didn’t need four stitches this week, it was the quarterback of the Patriots. Brady’s hand became a national story this week, and he’ll play with a glove on Sunday, something he openly dislikes.

A bum hand makes things harder against the Jaguars defense, who are equally strong up front and in the back. The Jaguars have All-Pros all over, but surrendered 42 points last week at Pittsburgh. The Patriots will borrow from the Steelers and former quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who lit up this defense for 44 points during the regular season. Expect plenty of Rob Gronkowski, who is rarely healthy this late in the season and should play a huge role.

When the Jaguars have the ball, the pressure is on Blake Bortles. Leonard Fournette will do as much as he can, but there will be at least three times this game where Bortles will absolutely have to make a play for his team. The Patriots have curtailed mobile quarterbacks this season, and will force Bortles to play with his arm.

If you’re looking for an X-factor, look no further than Tom Coughlin. In his first year as Jaguars VP of football operations, he’s once again found himself as the underdog against Bill Belichick. Coughlin won’t have a direct impact in Sunday’s game, but the former Giants head coach knows how to stop the Belichick machine. Coughlin was 5-2 against Belichick in his coaching career, following up both losses with Super Bowl rematch wins.