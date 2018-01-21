Rob Gronkowski Girlfriend: Is the Patriots Star Dating Anyone?

Getty

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is hoping to head to the Super Bowl with his team, who have one more hurdle to face: Jacksonville. As he’s busy catching passes from quarterback Tom Brady, some people are wondering what he does when he’s not on the field — and whether or not he has a girlfriend.

For the past couple of years, Gronk has been seeing former New England Patriots cheerleader, Camille Kostek. The 25-year-old blonde beauty recently landed her dream gig and got to model for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition.

You can see some photos of Kostek below.

Back in February, TMZ reported that Gronkowski and Kostek were not dating, contrary to popular belief. Although Kostek had been attending Patriots games regularly and even made an appearance at Super Bowl LI wearing a Gronk jersey, TMZ was told that the two were “100% NOT dating, period.”

However, three months later, Gronkowski and Kostek attended a wedding together. The two were in Arizona to celebrate the union of Gronk’s friend, Orlando Vargas, and shared some photos and videos on social media.

“At @OrlandoVargas wedding with my sexy date @CamilleKostek,” Gronk captioned one of the pics.

According to the Daily Mail, Kostek was also on-hand to celebrate Gronk’s 28th birthday.

“Gronkowski also got a birthday cake from some of his boys, and was filmed as he blew out the candles after the festivities. His friend Vargas came up behind him as he began to blow out the candles while the other groomsman looked on, including his brother Christopher,” reported the Daily Mail at the time. Kostek posted a photo and captioned it, “Happy birthday, Bubs,” perhaps revealing a pet name she calls the 6-foot-6-inch pro footballer.

No word on whether or not Kostek will be attending Sunday’s game in Foxborough, but all eyes will be on her social media accounts to see if she does. She has attended quite a few games this season — both home and away — and is still rocking her Gronkowski clothes on a regular. It has been months since Gronk or Kostek have appeared on each other’s social media accounts, however, so the current status of their relationship is unclear.

As for what Gronkowski is looking for in a wife, he previously listed five traits that his ideal women will possess. “[She] cleans, cooks, makes big cash, stays at home, lets me do whatever I want,” Gronk told Jim Rome on Showtime back in 2015.



