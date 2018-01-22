PHOTO: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen & a Blurry Right Hand

Shortly after winning the AFC championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted the above photo on Instagram. The picture is of him and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and doesn’t appear to be anything out of the ordinary — until you take a closer look.

Brady’s right hand — his injured hand — is completely exposed — not bandaged or gloved — but it’s blurry. In fact, it’s the only part of the picture that is blurry. While the easiest explanation is that Brady was moving his hand when the picture was snapped, fans were quick to pick up on the curious blurred portion of the image, which many say appears Photoshopped.

“Anyone else notice the blurred right hand,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Why is his hand photoshopped,” added another.

Interestingly, Bundchen posted a similar photo to her account, but Brady’s injury appeared to be cropped out of the shot. Whether or not that was intentional is unclear.

Check out Bundchen’s picture below.

Brady required stitches on his right hand after Rex Burkhead’s helmet hit his hand during practice. Sources said that Brady left practice on Wednesday, January 17, “gushing blood.” His injury caused him to miss media day and left him listed as “questionable” to start in Sunday’s game.

“No fracture. No ligament. Just a cut from hitting the buckle on someone’s helmet. Four stitches around the knuckle, should not affect him,” Boston sports radio talkshow host, Mike Felger said, according to James Stewart, the executive producer of Felger and Mazz.

Although Brady refused to talk about his injury before meeting the Jags on the field at Gillette, he later admitted that he was a little worried that he wouldn’t be able to play in the biggest game of the year to date.

“I never had anything like it. I’ve had a couple of crazy injuries, but this was pretty crazy. I wasn’t sure how I was going to do. Wednesday, Wednesday night, Thursday, I wasn’t sure. Friday, gained a little confidence. Saturday, trying to figure out what we could do. Sunday, try to come out here and make it happen,” Brady said, adding that his stitches should be removed sometime this week.

“I thought, ‘Of all the plays, my season can’t end on a handoff in practice. I didn’t come this far to end on a handoff,'” Brady said during a press conference after the game.

“I think it kind of sounds arrogant to say, ‘Oh, yeah, it bothered me,’ when you have a pretty good game. So I won’t say it,” he added.

Brady is ready to move forward and focus on what’s coming next. He and his New England Patriots will be heading to Minnesota to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on February 4, 2018. By then, of course, his hand will be completely healed.