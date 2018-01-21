Tom Brady’s Wife & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bunchden were named by Forbes as one of the most powerful couples in the world. The couple is always in the spotlight, but Gisele made waves last summer after claiming her husband had suffered multiple concussions. Gisele is also outspoken on her life as a mother, often posting photos on social media of the couple’s two children along with Tom’s oldest child from a previous relationship.

Gisele explained to Vanity Fair what it was like when she was introduced to Tom by a mutual friend.

“I knew right way—the first time I saw him,” Gisele told Vanity Fair. “We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen! We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

The Brady family went through a difficult couple years as Tom’s mother, Galynn Brady, went through a serious bout with breast cancer. Galynn was able to witness her son lead a remarkable comeback in Super Bowl LI to win his fifth Super Bowl ring. Tom may be 40 years old, but the quarterback has been adamant in his desire to continue playing football.

Learn more about Tom’s life off the field, and the family that has supported him throughout his career.

1. Tom Wants to Play Until He Is 45, But Gisele Would Like Him to Retire Sooner

Tom has been vocal about his desire to play football until he is 45. Tom’s ability to play into his mid-40’s will depend on his health, but so far he has shown no signs of slowing down. The Patriots quarterback is known for being meticulous in taking care of his body, including his extensive TB12 diet. Tom explained his thoughts on retirement in an interview with ESPN after the 2016 season.

“I always said my mid-40s, and naturally that means around 45,” Tom told ESPN. “If I get there and I still feel like I do today, I don’t see why I wouldn’t want to continue.”

In an interview with CBS, Tom admitted he and Gisele do not see eye to eye on when he will retire.

“I think we go back and forth,” Tom told CBS. “She’ll always say to me, ‘Well, ten years ago, you told me it was only gonna be ten years. And now it’s ten years, and now you’re saying another, you know, five years.'”



2. Gisele’s Comments Created Controversy After Saying Brady Had Concussions, While Brady Was Not Listed on the 2016 Injury Report

It is not uncommon for an NFL player to get a concussion, but Gisele’s comments about her husband having “concussions” created quite the controversy. The reason was Tom was never listed on the 2016 injury report, and did not miss a game to recover from a head injury. Gisele may have released a bit of a family secret during a CBS This Morning interview where she claimed her husband had suffered a concussion during the 2016 season.

I just have to say, as a wife, I’m a little bit – as you know, it’s not the most, like – let’s say, [it’s] an aggressive sport. Right? Football, like, he had a concussion last year. He has concussions, pretty much. I mean, we don’t talk about it. But he does have concussions. And I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through that kind of aggression, like, all the time. That cannot be healthy for you, right? And I’m planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things we when are like 100, I hope.

Since his wife’s comments, Tom has not been eager to go into details on past injuries. The closest he has come to talking about concussions, was in an E:60 ESPN interview (via CBS Sports) where Brady was asked how much Gisele knows about the hits he takes.

She’s there every day. I mean, we go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I’m sore, she knows when I’m tired, she knows when I get hit. We drive home together [from games]. But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She’s a very concerned wife and very loving.

During a 2017 preseason press conference, Tom said he would not talk about past injuries.

“You know, I don’t want to get into things that happened in my past, certainly medical history and so forth,” Tom told NFL.com. “I don’t really think that’s anybody’s business. So, you know, what happened last year, I’m just focused on this year and improving and working on things I need to get better at. So that’s how I approach everything.

3. Tom’s Mom, Galynn Brady, Battled Cancer & Received a Super Bowl LI Ring From the Patriots

The Patriots comeback victory in Super Bowl LI was a big career moment for Tom, and his mother’s battle with cancer played a big role in making it an emotional moment. Galynn was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in the summer of 2016. In an interview with NFL Network, Galynn described what she had as an “aggressive” form of cancer, and explained she underwent chemotherapy and radiation as part of her treatment.

Tom had been telling his mother that she needed to fight through her treatments so she could attend the Super Bowl with her family, long before the Patriots had clinched a spot in the big game. As the Super Bowl approached, Galynn contracted pneumonia and shingles putting her travel plans in doubt. Galynn wasn’t cleared to travel until the day before their flight to the Super Bowl.

Galynn appears to be healthy, and is screened every three months. So far, everything has come back clean, and the Patriots honored Galynn along with other cancer survivors during an October Sunday Night Football matchup. Galynn played such a role in the Patriots 2017 Super Bowl victory she was awarded a championship ring by the team.

4. Tom & Gisele Have Two Children & Tom Has Another Child From a Previous Relationship

Tom’s oldest son, Jack, came from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahn. Gisele and Tom have two children- Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 5. Gisele discussed both the joys and demands of being a mother in an interview with People.

I had to accept that things were not going to happen as fast or exactly the way I expected. My kids mean the world to me – but they’re demanding!…When I am doing activities with Tom or the kids, surfing, riding horses, kayaking or playing ball, I try to really be present and enjoy it. The quality of time I get to spend with my family is very important. That way I feel I am experiencing all the different aspects of my life without guilt.

Tom admitted to People that he wished he had more patience with his children.

“I need more patience with my kids,” Tom told People. “I have a quick fuse sometimes, so when they’re older I imagine them going, ‘Dad, you were so hard on me.’ ”

During Super Bowl LI media day, Tom was asked by a young boy who his hero was, and he became emotional when discussing his own father, Tom Brady Sr.

“Who’s my hero?” Brady said to the young reporter (via Today.com). “That’s a great question. Well, I think my dad is my hero. Because he’s someone I look up to every day.”

5. Tom & Gisele Have a Combined Net Worth of $540 Million

Tom may be one of the most successful athletes in the world, but his earnings trail Gisele’s by a wide margin. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom is worth an estimated $180 million while Gisele is worth $360 million meaning the couple have a combined net worth of $540 million. Tom has a two-year, $41 million contract with the Patriots that runs through 2019. According to Forbes, Tom also makes an additional $8 million in endorsement money thanks to deals with Tag Heuer, Simmons Bedding, Uggs and Under Armour.

Forbes reported the majority of Gisele’s annual earnings comes from fragrance and beauty deals with Chanel along with Carolina Herrera. Forbes ranked her as the second highest-paid model of 2017 with $17.5 million.

The couple has a $4.5 million custom-designed home in Brookline, Massachusetts that has over 14,000 square feet. According to Forbes, the couple sold their Brentwood home outside Los Angeles in 2014 to Dr. Dre for $40 million. Their current home, which sits next to Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s property, includes a wine room, home gym and a library.