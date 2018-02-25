Winter Olympics 2018 Closing Ceremony Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

After two weeks of intense competition and memorable athletic feats from a handful of countries and individuals, the 2018 Winter Olympic Games from Pyeongchang officially come to an end Sunday with the anticipated closing ceremony.

In the United States, the closing ceremony (live with no broadcasters and only natural sound) will start Sunday morning at 6 a.m. ET and can only be watched on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC app, while the produced broadcast with Katie Couric and Mike Tirico will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. For both of those broadcasts, you can watch on your computer via NBCSports.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app.

With these streams, you’ll have 30 minutes of unrestricted access before needing to verify your TV provider to continue watching. If you don’t have cable or a TV provider, you can watch the streams unrestricted by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services, which you can then use as your TV provider:

FuboTV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) is included in each of DirecTV Now’s four main channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get a free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Once signed up, you can watch NBCSN live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBCSN live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including NBC (live in select markets). You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBCSN on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

In addition to being able to watch the NBC simulcast via the above streaming services, you can also watch the the closing ceremony live on your computer via NBCOlympics.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app. To watch this stream, you’ll have a 30-minute free preview before needing to sign in to your TV provider, but you can use your DirecTV Now, FuboTV, Sling TV or Hulu credentials to do that.

Preview

According to Oh Jang-hwan, the Director of Ceremonies for these Olympics, the closing ceremony on Sunday will serve as a celebration for what we’ve seen the last two weeks.

“The theme for the Closing Ceremony is ‘Next Wave.’ It will have a festival atmosphere to recognize and celebrate the athletes’ hard work and achievements at the Games,” Jang-hwan said. “We have created a show that looks towards the future; it includes quite a lot of traditional Korean humor and fun elements to add to the party feel.”

Expected performers during the closing ceremony include K-Pop group EXO, as well as singer CL.

“It is quite overwhelming and unbelievable,” EXO singer Suho said. “We have seen other countries holding closing and opening ceremonies for the Olympic games before. So the fact that we are performing at the closing ceremony itself is very honorable and it is really great. I’m feeling a variety of emotions and I might even cry after the show.

“It is an honor for the entire family and the entire group.”

The honor of carrying the flag for the United States will go to Jessie Diggins, who, along with Kikkan Randall, won the first-ever women’s cross-country skiing medal (gold) in USA history in what was one of the most chill-inducing moments from the last two weeks:

#jessiediggins goes for the gold, and I’ve never been so amped for cross country skiing in my life #PyongChang2018 #usa 🇺🇸🥇 pic.twitter.com/QEMMR7FrWI — Dave Cermola (@Dmc04005) February 22, 2018

“I have so much respect and admiration for everybody here and am beyond honored to be able to lead us out of these Games,” Diggins said.