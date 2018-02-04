Super Bowl Live Stream: How to Watch Patriots-Eagles Without Cable

Getty

Finally, all the interviews, all the speculation, all the time-filler, all the distractions, and all the noise can come to an end. It’s time for Super Bowl LII, as the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will actually play a football game to determine the NFL’s newest champion.

Kickoff for the massive game is scheduled for Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC. But this is a game watched by millions, and many of those aren’t all that interested in watching it on a TV. So, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live online, on your tablet or on another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, allowing to watch Super Bowl LII at no cost:

FuboTV: NBC (live in the most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch on your computer via the DirecTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Watching on Your Phone: If you want to watch the game on your mobile device (this is only applicable to phones), you can do so via either the NFL Mobile app or Yahoo Sports app, which are both free to download from both the App Store and the Google Play Store

Watching Via NBC’s Digital Platforms: You can also watch the game live on your computer via NBCSports.com, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NBC app, which is compatible with Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, XBox One and select Smart TVs. If you’re asked to log-in to your TV provider, you can sign in using your provider’s credentials. FuboTV, DirecTV Now or Sling TV credentials will work, as well.

Preview

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady both already have very strong cases in the GOAT discussion, but adding yet another Super Bowl victory to their resume would only further separate them from the rest of the pack. Belichick, who already has the most Super Bowl appearances (this will be No. 8) and wins (five) among head coaches, as well as two more Super Bowl wins as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, has an opportunity to become the first individual in NFL history with eight rings. For Brady, a victory would give him six Super Bowl victories, making him the first ever player to hit that number (Charles Haley won five) and putting him two clear of Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana among quarterbacks.

The odds point to them accomplishing those mighty feats–the Pats are 4.5-point favorites–but it would be a large mistake to write off the Eagles.

Defensively, Philadelphia has the personnel needed to slow down Brady and the Patriots’ attack. Namely, they have the ability to create pressure using just four defensive linemen, allowing them to drop seven players in coverage. It’s largely how Jacksonville had success against Brady and Co. in the AFC Championship, and it’s largely how the Eagles defense finished the year fifth in adjusted yards per pass attempt and fifth in Football Outsiders’ defensive efficiency ratings.

“If we’ve got to blitz, we’ve got a problem,” said Fletcher Cox, who was second on the team with 5.5 sacks.

In their wins against the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings this postseason, the Eagles had more quarterback hits (19) than points allowed (17). If they’re going to capture the first Super Bowl in franchise history, they’ll need a similar effort on Sunday.

Of course, that’s just one facet in a game that will have a handful of key battles, but it’s perhaps the most important. If Brady can move the ball with ease, it’s difficult to imagine the Eagles–for as good as Nick Foles has been in the playoffs–keeping up in a shootout. But if the Eagles’ front four has its way and makes Brady uncomfortable, they’re extremely difficult to beat.