Edwin Jackson Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson was killed by a drunk driver in the early hours of February 4. He was 26 years old. The Indianapolis Star reports that Jackson was killed at around 4 a.m. along I-70. Another man, Jeffrey Monroe, 54, was also killed. The Indiana State Police believe that Monroe, a ride-share driver, was driving the Jackson when the NFL player felt ill. Monroe pulled over and the two got out of the car. That’s when cops think a man driving a black Ford F-150 truck drove into the emergency hard shoulder and killed the two men. WTHR reports that Monroe and Jackson had been traveling in a 2018 Lincoln.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. One of the Victim’s Was Thrown in to the Highway

Sergeant John Perrine said in a statement, via the Indy Star, “One of the people struck was thrown into the center lane of I-70. Shortly after the crash, and before any 911 calls were received, Trooper Ty Mays was driving through the area and noticed a vehicle in front of him make an evasive maneuver to the left.”

2. The Suspected Drunk Driver Tried to Flee the Scene on Feet

The driver of the black Ford truck has been identified as Alex Cabrera Gonsales, 37, of Indianapolis, police said. Authorities also say that Gonsales tried to run away from the crash on foot. Perine’s statement says, “It is believed Gonsales was intoxicated and was driving without a license. He was transported to the Marion County Jail, the result of the test for intoxication is pending.” In the aftermath of the crash, Perine tweeted, “Two families are receiving devastating news today because somebody allegedly made a choice to get behind the wheel intoxicated. These crashes have so much affect on so many people… Please don’t make us notify anymore families that their loved one isn’t coming home.”

3. Jackson Spent Last Season on Injured Reserve

According to Jackson’s official NFL profile, he was a native of Atlanta and attended Georgia Southern and Westlake High School. Jackson had been with the Colts since 2016 after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals. Jackson went by the nick “Pound Cake” and was the subject of an Indianapolis Star feature in August 2016. Jackson discussed being a linebacker and how coaches in his youth had tried to play him in a more offensive position. Jackson said, “They tried to put me at tight end once, but I would end up just blocking people when they were actually trying to throw the ball to me. I was probably in middle school. It just didn’t stick. Except on running plays.” In his Twitter bio, Jackson wrote, “I have so much to accomplish, changing lives every step of the way!” Jackson played every game for the Colts in 2016 but had been placed on injured reserve in 2017.

4. There Has Been an Outpouring of Emotion on Twitter

Jackson is being mourned extensively on Twitter by some of the NFL’s biggest names. Here are the most poignant responses:

Just learned about the passing of one of my favorite teammates.. Always happy.. always uplifting.. always humble..he was a true shining light on this earth..Such an incredibly sad day for anybody who has ever been lucky enough to be around or befriend Edwin Jackson.. RIP Ed..damn pic.twitter.com/RxKoA8OQ9j — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2018

Our hearts and prayers are with Edwin Jackson’s family. Terrific young man, respected and liked by all. Rest In Peace, Edwin. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 4, 2018

My heart is absolutely crushed by the news of our brother & teammate Edwin Jackson. Please say a prayer for his family. 🙏#53 — Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) February 4, 2018

Aww man my heart is super heavy. I just seen on my phone one of my former teammates Edwin Jackson was killed by a drunk driver. Prayers goes up to his family. This rips me apart right now. That was my dawg. God has your soul man 🙏🏾😇 — Winston Guy Jr. (@winstonguyjr27) February 4, 2018

It's crazy how life goes I first met, E Jack( Edwin Jackson). At Fca camp my junior year in college and we remain friends through all that. To know that you passed is kinda crazy love you man. One time for THEM BOIS AT GSU . Love yaull man — DJoun Smith (@dj_214) February 4, 2018

5. The Colts Said Jackson Was ‘Loved by All in the Organization

In a statement, the Indianapolis Colts said, “We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing. Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time.”