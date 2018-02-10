Evgenia Medvedeva’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Evgenia Medvedeva’s family history predicted her Olympic path; her mother was also a figure skater. However, her family background has not been all golden, as the family was shattered by divorce.

Evgenia, who is from Russia, will compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. She’s widely expected to medal, with her strongest competition coming from a fellow Russian, Alina Zagitova. Medvedeva is 18.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Her Mother Was a Figure Skater

Skating is in Evgenia Medvedeva’s genes. Her mother was also a Russian figure skater. However, she said that her mom did not act as a “second coach” to her.

“I believe that mom should be a mom, and a coach is a coach,” Evgenia said in a Russian-language interview, in which she labeled her mother a champion. “There are people who have a mother as a coach.” She said that she thinks it’s harder when people mix the roles together because it can be distracting.

She said, though, that her mother was “absolutely not against” her starting a figure skating career.

2. Evgenia’s Family Heritage Is Armenian

According to The National Olympic Committee of Armenia, “one of the young stars of Russian figure skating, Evgenia Medvedeva is an Armenian, her real name is Babasyan.”

She is from Moscow, Russia. According to NewsArmenia, “Medvedev is a Muscovite, but her father is Armenian by nationality, Arman Babasyan. She inherited her surname from her grandmother on the maternal side.”

3. Evgenia Started Skating at the Age of 3

In an interview with the Russian Federation, Evgenia described her first skating moment at the age of 3, although the memory is sketchy. “I do not remember the details of what my mother told me then, because I was three years old when I was led to the skating rink,” she said.

By the age of 9, she said, “I already clearly understood that figure skating is my job, my career and my life. You just need to learn to overcome yourself and the difficulties.”

4. Evgenia Praised the Peaceful Nature of Her Mother & Grandmother

In the Russian Federation interview, Evgenia said she has a “very good mom, grandmother. Serious. They will never go into conflict, they will try to solve the problems peacefully. And they always teach me this.”

As for herself, though, she said of her blood, “sometimes it starts to boil in me. When necessary, I can also show rigidity, although I do not support it.”

Evgenia’s parents are divorced.

5. Evgenia Has Said Her Parents Wanted Her to Skate to Improve Her Figure

Evgenia said in one interview that her skating career started out of a desire to improve her body.

“My parents wanted me to figure skate not because my mother had been a skater, even though this also played a role, but because my figure was not so nice,” Medvedeva told the Russian Figure Skating Federation press office. “Actually, my shoulder blades still stick out, but I think that appearance-wise figure skating has made me more attractive.”

She said in another interview that her family is full of creative people.