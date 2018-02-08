Heat Roster & Starting Lineup After Dwyane Wade Trade

Getty

Dwyane Wade is headed back to Dade County as the Heat acquired one of the best players in franchise history. The Cavaliers traded Wade back to Miami in exchange for a protected second round pick.

Here’s a look at the projected starting lineup and roster with Wade back in Miami.

C- Hassan Whiteside, Bam Adebayo, AJ Hammons

PF- Kelly Olynyk, James Johnson, Jordan Mickey, Udonis Haslem, Okaro White

SF- Josh Richardson, Derrick Jones Jr., Justise Winslow

SG- Dwyane Wade, Wayne Ellington, Rodney McGruder, Dion Waiters

PG- Goran Dragic, Tyler Johnson, Derrick Walton Jr.

The move not only reunites Wade with Miami, but puts him back in the backcourt with Goran Dragic. The two played together during the 2015-16 season. Wade averaged 19 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds in his season with Dragic. Wade continues to be a different player as his career progresses, but the veteran swingman can still contribute on the right team.

Wade arrives to a Heat team that sits No. 7 in the East postseason race. Wade is likely to be inserted into Miami’s starting lineup as the Heat look to make their final playoff push. With the Cavs, Wade was putting up career lows in most categories including 23.2 minutes per game. Look for that number to go up in Miami as Wade likely takes over Derrick Jones Jr.’s starting position.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported LeBron James had been consulted by the Cavs front office on the Eve of the NBA trade deadline on potential deals as well as after the trades had been completed. James appeared happy for Wade to be headed back to Miami as his usage was about to go down after Cleveland’s deadline deals. James sent out a celebratory message to Wade on Instagram.

The move marks the Heat’s attempt to patch things up with Wade after negotiations broke down in the 2016 off-season. Wade ended up signing with the Bulls, putting him in a new uniform for the first time in his NBA career. His reunion with James in Cleveland did not turn out the way either wanted, but it is worth noting the Heat traded for Wade despite the shooting guard being on a one-year deal. This opens the door for Wade to retire as a member of the Heat, even if he opts to play next season. Wade is making $2.3 million this season, and it will be worth watching whether he decides to play again next season.

It remains to be seen how much better this move makes the Heat, but consider the current state of the Eastern Conference. The Heat sit just three games back of the Cavs in the No. 3 spot. It is conceivable to think Wade could help the Heat make a run at home court advantage in the playoffs. Keep in mind, this is a Heat team that finished the second half of the 2016-17 season with one of the best records in the NBA, just missing the playoffs. The move has no downside for the Heat as Miami only gave up a second round selection.