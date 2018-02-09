Olympics 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Curling Without Cable

Getty

The 2018 Winter Olympics are underway, which means it’s time to watch unreasonable amounts of curling. In addition to the typical men’s and women’s tournaments, this year’s Games will also feature mixed doubles for the first time.

In the United States, all of the USA’s matches and medal matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network, CNBC and USA Network (complete TV listings here). If you don’t have cable or a cable log-in, you can watch a simulcast of all of these channels live online by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

strong>FuboTV: NBCSN, CNBC and USA are all included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch any of those channels live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: NBCSN, CNBC and USA are all included in each of the four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get a free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Once signed up, you can watch any of the channels on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: NBCSN and USA are included in the “Sling Blue” channel package, while CNBC is in the “News Extra” add-on. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch those channels on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

In addition to being able to watch those channels via those streaming services, you can also watch any and all curling competition live on your computer via NBCOlympics.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app. To watch any of these streams, you’ll have a 30-minute free preview before needing to sign in to your TV provider, but you can use your FuboTV, DirecTV Now or Sling TV credentials to do that.

Preview

New to the year’s Olympics is the curling mixed doubles tournament, which started with round robin play on Thursday, February 8. The semifinals will take place on Monday, February 12, while the bronze and gold medal matches are on Tuesday, February 13.

Switzerland’s Martin Rios and Jenny Perret are considered the favorites for gold, having won the 2017 World Championship back in April, but it’s hardly a foregone conclusion.

Though Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris have never competed internationally in mixed doubles, both have previously captured Olympic gold, with Lawes a part of the 2010 winning women’s team, and Morris winning in 2014 with the men. China’s Rui Wang and Dexin Ba, who won bronze at the 2017 world championships, could also be a force, while South Korea’s Jang Hye-ji and Lee Ki-jeong can’t be counted out on their home ice.

In the four vs. four team competitions, all eyes will again be on Canada. Both the men’s and women’s teams are coming off world championship victories in 2017, and they’ll each look to repeat after winning gold in Sochi in 2014. The men will be seeking a fourth-consecutive Olympic gold, while the women are after their second in a row and third overall.

Both of those tournaments start on Wednesday, February 14, while the men’s gold-medal match is on Saturday, February 24, and the women’s tournament concludes on Sunday, February 25.