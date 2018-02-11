Olympics Hockey 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Every Game for Free

Getty

No NHL players, no problem. The 2018 Winter Olympics men’s hockey tournament is going to look decidedly different than previous iterations, but it still has plenty of compelling elements about it. And as for the women’s tournament, if we see anything even a fraction as good as the gold medal game from Sochi, you won’t want to miss it.

Preview

The headline in the men’s tournament, is the absence of NHL players for the first time since the 1994 Games. And it’s a decision that was met mostly with criticism.

“It’s really sad, but I don’t know what to say,” Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg said. “It is what it is right now.”

There’s no doubt that it takes away from certain storylines. Canada going for a third straight Olympic gold medal is somewhat less interesting when they have a completely different team, as is any potential matchup between the Americans and Canadians, who have competed in some super high-level classics over the last couple of Winter Games. Nevertheless, with former NHL players, top amateurs and other professionals taking the place of the NHLers, there’s still certainly some intrigue surrounding the tournament. And at the very least, you know these guys are going to be playing with unrelenting passion.

“We all know the best players in the world aren’t here due to some rules, but we’re so proud to be here and excited to represent our country and enjoy the opportunity we’ve been given,” said former NHL player Mason Raymond, who will represent Team Canada.

As for the contenders, the Olympic Athletes of Russia are favorites for gold, though Sweden, Canada, Finland, Czech Republic and the United States should all be in the mix, as well.

Over in the women’s tournament, it would be surprising if it came down to anything other than a gold-medal game rematch between the USA and Canada, who engaged in an instant-classic four years ago:

While the Canadians won that one, the United States have captured each of the three IIHF World Championships since Sochi, defeating the Canadians in all three of the championship games. It’s almost assuredly a rivalry that will get renewed in Pyeonchang, and if that indeed happens, it will be one of the must-watch events of the Olympics.

You can find the complete schedule of games here.