Olympics Men’s Figure Skating Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

With presumed favorite Nathan Chen turning in a lackluster performance during the team event last week, the men’s figure skating competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics suddenly looks wide open. Though the young American star should still be considered the favorite assuming he regroups, there or four or five men with a legitimate chance of capturing gold.

Preview

Following Evan Lysacek’s gold in Vancouver, the United States was held off the podium in the men’s figure skating event last Olympics, but it would be a massive shock if that drought continued in Pyeongchang.

That’s because of 18-year-old superstar Nathan Chen. He suffered a pair of surprising falls last week while performing his short program during the team event (the “worst program I’ve ever seen from Nathan Chen,” according to two-time Olympian Johnny Weir), but if everything goes smoothly this time around, there’s simply no beating him. He’s undefeated during the 2017-18 season, which includes a win over defending Olympic and World champion Yuzuru Hanyu at the Rostelecom Cup in October, and the proclaimed “King of Quads” should be locked in after last week’s disaster.

“Because he has something to work back from, he’s almost done himself a favor by giving himself more motivation,” 1992 Olympic silver medalist Paul Wylie said. “I think it really kind of reset his focus. He’s done apologizing to people for how he skated. He hates that role. As a skater, sometimes you need to have something to bounce back from. You’re tenacious because you don’t want to let that happen again. I think that’s the story he’s telling himself and he’s certainly living that out in his practices.”

Hanyu and Japanese compatriot Shoma Uno are likely to give Chen the biggest competition. While Hanyu is the defending champ, he’s also somewhat of an unknown after suffering an ankle injury a couple months ago. Uno, on the other hand, finished second at the Grand Prix Final (behind Chen) in December and had the best short program (103.25) during the team event last week.

2014 Olympic silver medalist Patrick Chan of Canada is also another one to watch after a good pair of performances in the team event, as is two-time World champion Javier Fernandez of Spain.