How to Watch Lindsey Vonn & Olympics Women’s Skiing Live Stream Online

Eight years removed from her last Olympics, American Lindsey Vonn is set to return to the slopes in Pyeongchang.

The 33-year-old star is expected to compete in three events during the 2018 Games: The Super-G, Downhill and Alpine Combined (You can find her complete schedule of events and start times listed below). All of these events and her runs will be broadcast on either NBC or NBC Sports Network (complete TV listings here), and if you don’t have cable or a cable log-in, you can watch a simulcast of both of these channels live online by signing up for a free trial of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

In addition to being able to watch NBC and NBSCN simulcasts via the above streaming services, you can also watch skiing-specific streams on your computer via NBCOlympics.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app. These streams, which are different from the NBC and NBCSN broadcasts, will show every run from every individual live and will also have “enhanced views.” To watch any of these streams, you’ll have a 30-minute free preview before needing to sign in to your TV provider, but you can use your FuboTV, Hulu, DirecTV Now or Sling TV credentials to do that.

Lindsey Vonn 2018 Olympic Schedule

Super-G: The medal runs start on Friday, February 16, at 9 p.m. ET (start list will be here when available) and will be broadcast on NBC.

Downhill: First training starts on Saturday, February 17, at 9 p.m. ET (start lists will be here when available) and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network. Second training starts on Sunday, February 18, at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network. Third training starts on Monday, February 19, at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network. The medal runs start on Tuesday, February 20, at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC.

Alpine Combined: Downhill first training starts on Wednesday, February 21, at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC. Downhill medal runs will start on Thursday, February 22, at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC. Slalom medal runs will be start on Friday, February 23, at 12:30 a.m. ET (late Thursday night) and will be broadcast on NBC.

Preview

Prevented from competing in the 2014 Sochi Olympics after suffering a brutal fall that saw her tear her ACL and MCL, Vonn took little time returning to form after rehab. She won eight World Cup races during the 2014-15 season, nine in 2015-16 and, after missing much of the 16-17 season with more injuries, she bounced back with four more victories this season. Now, she looks to put an exclamation mark on her comeback in Pyeongchang.

“Eight years has been a very long time,” she said. “Obviously, I was very… disappointed and devastated and frustrated that I missed Sochi. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I’m ready.”

Vonn’s strongest event is considered the Downhill–not only did she win gold in that discipline at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, but she’s coming into Pyeongchang with three consecutive World Cup Downhill wins–but she will also likely challenge for the podium in the Super-G.

The Alpine Combined, which features both Downhill and Slalom events, is a bigger longshot, as compatriot Mikaela Shiffrin is considered the favorite to take home gold.