USA vs Russia Live Stream: How to Watch Olympic Men’s Hockey Online

With a chance to win Group B and secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Winter Olympic men’s hockey tournament, the United States will take on the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Preview

The United States’ tournament got off to a nightmarish start with a 3-2 overtime loss to Slovenia, but after a 2-1 victory against Slovakia, Tony Granato’s team is now in control of its own fate in Group B play. With a win and an overtime defeat, the Americans sit a point clear of both Slovakia and Russia, and two points ahead of Slovenia. That means a win against the Russians will secure the United States the group and lock them into a quarterfinal spot in the knockout stage.

That’s all great and wonderful for the Red, White and Blue, but it’s also a lot easier said than done.

The Russians also began the tournament with a surprising defeat, losing 3-2 to Slovakia, but they bounced back with an 8-2 thrashing of Slovenia and looked a lot like the team that was favored to win gold before play began. Minnesota Wild prospect Kirill Kaprizov led the way with a hat trick, Ilya Kovalchuk pitched in with three points (two goals, one assist), and the Russians out-shot Slovenia, 34-15, in the dominant performance.

An outright win for the Russians won’t necessarily win them the group, though, as they also need a Slovakia loss or Slovakia overtime result against Slovenia. If the Americans lose, they’ll be forced to play in the qualification playoffs, which is essentially a play-in game for the quarterfinals.

So, while this isn’t a must-win game for either team, a defeat will make it much more difficult to reach the podium next week.