Super Bowl 2018 Halftime Show Performance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Justin Timberlake is the headline performer at the 2018 Super Bowl, which should make for great entertainment. Halfway through the game, with the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots, fans will get a 13-minute show, featuring Timberlake’s halftime performance as the main event. Pepsi’s North American head of music, Emma Quigley, told Billboard that Pepsi’s relationship with Timberlake “goes way back”, so they are most excited for his halftime show. Quigley stated, “We are all big fans of Justin Timberlake. We’ve kind of felt that Justin deserves, and has for a number of years, to be the main artist for the halftime show because previously he wasn’t the main artist … He is hands down one of the greatest entertainers currently alive, it was a no-brainer. We know he’s gonna bring it.” For all the details on what to expect with tonight’s show, read on below.

1. No Surprise Performers Are Planned



Fans have been wondering if Timberlake will incorporate any surprise performers in his halftime gig and the rumors have been swirling. NSYNC fans were hoping to see a reunion on the Super Bowl stage, but those rumors were shot down by Timberlake during a press conference. People has reported Timberlake stating, “To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests. There’s a whole list. I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it, from ‘NSYNC to Jay [JAY-Z] to Chris Stapleton to Janet.” Timberlake said that ultimately, he decided not to incorporate a surprise performer.

So, Timberlake has also shot down any Janet Jackson collaboration rumors. Timberlake and Jackson caused quite a stir when their 2004 halftime performance exposed Jackson’s breast to millions of viewers. Fans tweeted #JusticeForJanet online, in hopes that Timberlake would give her a chance at redemption. Since the rumors started, Jackson has also formally responded, writing on Twitter, “To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not,” Jackson said in a statement on her Twitter. “Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

2. A Hologram of Prince Was Previously Rumored But Shut Down

The late music icon Prince’s hometown is Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is where the Super Bowl is being held this year. So, what better tribute than to include him in the halftime show, right? Well, some of Prince’s family and friends have not thought so, confirming on Twitter that there will be no hologram of Prince included in the halftime show.

After TMZ reported that a Prince hologram was to be included in the Timberlake performance, the rumors began to spread. If there were true plans to incorporate a hologram, it appears that they have been scrapped.

3. The Tennessee Kids Will Be Backing Up Timberlake



According to People, Timberlake revealed in his press conference that his longtime band, the Tennessee Kids, will be a part of his halftime performance. According to Bustle, Timberlake has described the band as this: “It’s just a kickass group of musicians. We’ve played together now for so long that we really have a thing.” In addition to Timberlake’s band being called the Tennessee Kids, it is also the name of his fan club.

Timberlake also has a Netflix special about him and his band, titled Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids. Check out a trailer for the special above.

4. Tonight Marks Timberlake’s Third Super Bowl Appearance



The 2018 Super Bowl is Timberlake’s third appearance in a Super Bowl halftime show, though tonight is his first solo, headlining act for the event. When Timberlake appeared with Janet Jackson in 2004, he was met with a media storm and controversy, following a risque move at the end of his halftime performance. Timberlake removed a piece of Jackson’s wardrobe, revealing her breast, which appeared to be a pre-planned action. Both apologized for their actions and called it a “wardrobe malfunction.” CBS ended up fined for the nudity reveal on live television.

In addition to this performance, Timberlake also appeared in a previous Super Bowl halftime show with a star-studded lineup. At the time, he appeared as part of his former boy band NSYNC. Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly were also a part of this halftime show.

5. The Performance Will Feature Some Classic Timberlake Moves



Pepsi Marketing Director, Aziel Rivers, recently told Billboard that fans can expect to see a classic, yet exciting Timberlake performance for the Super Bowl. Rivers explained, “It’s Justin at his best. So think of all the things that make Justin one of the world’s biggest performers — you’re going to see that and more than you would ever expect on the stage. He’s bringing iconic songs that you’re like “Oh my God, I forgot that was my jam from back in the day!” and some really interesting stuff that maybe you haven’t heard before. The performance is one that’s going to keep you dancing.”

Timberlake has confirmed, according to People, that he will be performing his song “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” but that’s the only song he has confirmed. With his just dropping his latest album “Man of the Woods,” Timberlake is sure to incorporate some new tunes, like his latest single “Filthy.”