There Are No Surprise Performers at Tonight’s Super Bowl Halftime Show … Sort Of

For those who are anxious to find out whether or not Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance will incorporate any surprise performers, we have the answers for you right here. So, for those of you who do not want to know what’s in store for the big event, STOP READING NOW.

Now let’s get into what to expect with Timberlake’s performance. For weeks, fans have been wondering about surprise performers, as many headlining Super Bowl artists have incorporated surprise guests in their acts in the past. Katy Perry had Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz jump on board for her big Super Bowl performance two years ago. In 2013, Beyonce was a headliner and incorporated a Destiny’s Child reunion in her big performance. So, N’SYNC fans were desperately hoping that Timberlake would bring his old buddies in the mix for the big event. CNN reports that an N’SYNC performance this year is not going to happen.

When Joey Fatone was asked by TMZ if he was participating in any preparation for the Super Bowl with Timberlake, Fatone’s response was, “If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now. So obviously there’s your proof.”

In 2004, Timberlake was a guest performer for Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl performance. At the end of his song “Rock Your Body,” Timberlake pulled off a piece of Jackson’s costume to expose her breast. This was not well-received and Timberlake ended up apologizing upon accepting an award the next week at the Grammy Awards. Jackson seemed to take on most of the blame for the incident, which many called “nipplegate”.

Super Bowl Goals. #SBLII A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 30, 2018 at 10:55am PST

Twitter followers started tweeting #JusticeForJanet in hopes that this would prompt Timberlake to bring Jackson on board, with a Super Bowl reunion 14 years after the incident. Unfortunately for Jackson fans, TMZ reported that she will not be joining the show. In an official statement to TMZ, Jackson firmly said, “To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow: I will not. Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.” Timberlake also stated in a press conference that Jackson would not be appearing at the Super Bowl with him, according to People.

So, even though there are no Janet Jackson or N’SYNC appearances scheduled for tomorrow, there will be one additional performer, according to TMZ. This year’s Super Bowl is being held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is the late music icon Prince’s hometown. In honor of that, Timberlake’s performance is reportedly incorporating a hologram of Prince. In addition to the hologram, Timberlake will also be backed up by his band, the Tennessee Kids.

But, why isn’t Timberlake bringing any live special guests on board? According to People, Timberlake explained, “To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests. There’s a whole list. I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it, from ‘NSYNC to Jay [JAY-Z] to Chris Stapleton to Janet.” But, he said that he really just wants to showcase his band and rock the stage. So, a surprise guest doesn’t really vibe with his vision.