Twitter Reacts to the Isaiah Thomas Trade

Isaiah Thomas traded, Isaiah Thomas Lakers Getty

Isaiah Thomas was traded to the Lakers on Thursday for Jordan Clarkson

Just as us folks on the east coast we’re sitting down to eat our lunch, the NBA Trade Deadline got interesting. As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cavaliers sent Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and their 2018 first round pick to the Lakers. The Cavs get Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance in return. It was quickly assumed that Thomas would be bought out by the Lakers, but Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported that L.A. intended to keep both Thomas and Frye.

The big news here is that once again, Isaiah Thomas is on the move. Thomas was traded to the Cavs in the summer in a blockbuster move that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics. Thomas was beloved in Boston and the feelings were mutual. He seemed legitimately upset about the trade at the time, but as the season had progressed, IT had accepted it and for the most part, looked as if he had embraced life on the Cavs and in the shadow of LeBron James.

On Wednesday night, following the Cavs overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and as the trade rumors started to gain momentum, Thomas told ESPN that he was tired of being traded and hoped to stay in Cleveland.

“I don’t [want to be traded],” Thomas said. “I’m tired of being traded. That’s not a good thing, but I just want to be where I’m wanted. I like it here. It hasn’t been as planned, but I definitely want to be here. We definitely have a real chance to win an NBA championship, and I want to be a part of that.”

Oh well. I wanted the Patriots to win the Super Bowl, but these things happen.

Twitter, who had been waiting all morning for the NBA Trade Deadline to deliver something interesting, was quick to react to the trade.

 

 

