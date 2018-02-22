USA vs Canada Women’s Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Gold Medal Game

Getty

It’s time for USA vs Canada, Installment No. It’s Happened Too Many Times For Anyone to Count. For the 12th year in a row, the gold medal at a major women’s hockey international tournament (Olympics or World Championships) will come down to a matchup between the Americans and Canadians, who meet at the Gangneung Hockey Centre on Wednesday night (Thursday afternoon in Pyeongchang).

The rivalry goes back a long time (the USA and Canada women’s hockey teams have met in the gold medal game at all 18 World Championships and four of the five Olympics), but things really escalated in Sochi.

During that 2014 gold medal game, the United States led 2-0 with under four minutes remaining and seemed certain to top the podium at the Olympics for the first time since 1998. But Canada got one back with about 3:30 remaining, and after the USA hit the post on an empty net, the Canadians equalized in the final minute and would go on to win in overtime.

“It’s like having a bad relationship and it going sour. That’s what it is,” said USA forward Hilary Knight, who has twice taken Olympic silver while watching Canada celebrate gold. “It’s always going to be there. It’s innately a part of your fabric. At the same time, it’s motivated me tremendously.

These teams met in group play last week, with Canada securing the 2-1 victory. However, Team USA out-shot their northern neighbors 45-23 in that one, and they’re confident a similar output will yield different results this time around.

“Look at the opportunities we’ve had within a 15-foot radius of the net. I would say 80 percent of our scoring chances have come from that area,” coach Robb Stauber said. “If anyone came and watched our last three or four practices, we’re doing exactly what we think is going to happen in a game. It seems like a decent plan; now we have to execute it.”

The Americans have taken down Canada in four-straight World Championships, as well as seven of the last eight, but the rivalry won’t truly shift in their direction until they can secure Olympic gold. On Wednesday night, we’ll see if they can finally clear that hurdle, or if Canada can win Olympic gold for a fifth-straight time.