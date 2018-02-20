USA vs Czech Republic Live Stream: How to Watch Olympics Quarterfinal Without Cable

Getty

A spot in the semifinal of the 2018 Winter Olympics men’s hockey tournament will be on the line Tuesday night (Wednesday afternoon in Pyeongchang), as the United States takes on the Czech Republic.

In the United States, the game starts Tuesday at 10:10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CNBC.

Following a wildly inconsistent performance during group play, which saw the Americans lose a shocker to Slovenia and get destroyed by the Russians, Tony Granato’s squad bounced back with a convincing performance against Slovakia in the qualifying round. Ryan Donato added two more goals, tying him with Ilya Kovalchuk and Kirill Kaprizov at a tournament-high four, Troy Terry picked up three assists, and Team USA scored more goals (5) than they did during all of group play (4).

Now, the Americans will have to prove they can beat someone other than Slovakia, and that starts with a matchup against Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

Josef Jandac’s team, which features nine former NHL players, started the tournament with an uninspiring 2-1 win over South Korea–who went on to lose their next three games by a combined score of 17-2–but bounced back with a shootout win over Canada and a 4-1 drubbing of Switzerland to win Group A. Michal Repik has led the way for the Czech Republic with three goals and an assist, while Jan Kovar has chipped in three points and Pavel Francouz has saved 76 of the 80 shots directed his way.

The Czech team will certainly be favored in this quarterfinal matchup, but the United States will enter brimming with confidence following their best performance of the tournament. The winner will face either Norway or the Olympic Athletes from Russia.