Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Live Stream: How to Watch It Online

The 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony takes place on February 9, 2018 at 6 a.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET. The Olympics are held in PyeongChang, South Korea, which is an estimated 14-hours ahead of eastern standard time, according to Hollywood Life. Mike Tirico and Katie Couric are hosting the NBC coverage and the opening ceremony will air on the NBC network. Find all the details on the TV schedule for the Olympics here.

Song Seung-Whan, the general director of the opening and closing ceremonies for the Winter Olympics, told Nikkei Asian Review that the theme of the opening ceremony is Peace. It will be the story of five children who find peace through adventure. Seung-Whan explained, “It will be like a fairy tale in the winter. It’s a fantasy, which children see as a dream.”

In the United States, the Opening Ceremony (broadcaster-free) will start Friday morning at 6 a.m. ET on NBC’s digital platforms, while a replay of the Opening Ceremony (hosted by Katie Couric and Mike Tirico) will be broadcast on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET. In both instances, you can watch on your computer via NBCSports.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app.

Performers at the opening ceremony include vocalist Ha Hyun Woo from the indie rock band Guckkasten, pop artist Ahn Ji Young and Insooni, according to Hollywood Life. According to CNN, Ralph Lauren actually designed Team USA’s opening and closing ceremony uniforms and this is the sixth year in a row that he’s designed them. Innovative heat technology has been incorporated into the uniforms as well.