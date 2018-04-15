Cavs vs Pacers Live Stream: How to Watch Playoffs Online Without Cable

LeBron James’ run at an incredible eighth-straight NBA finals appearance begins with his Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs.

Preview

If LeBron can get his team to the finals this year, it would one of his most impressive feats in a career full of them. In each of his previous eight trips to the finals, his team has been either a 1 or a 2 seed, but this year, the Cavs are a 4 after an inconsistent season that saw them rearrange the roster in very significant ways at the trade deadline.

Since that major roster shakeup, the Cavs are 19-10 with the East’s fourth-best net rating (4.0), trailing the 76ers (11.1), Raptors (7.5) and Heat (4.3). While the defense has been a major question mark all year, the team has been excellent offensively since acquiring Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr., and Jordan Clarkson, ranking second in the NBA–and first among all playoff teams–with 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Cavs are a tough team to decipher heading into the postseason. The overall metrics wouldn’t suggest a Finals team, but LeBron is obviously capable of incredible, super-human things, and if Hood, Clarkson and Nance play to their potential, that’s probably enough to make it out of the wide-open East.

That said, Cleveland can’t overlook its first-round opponent. Victor Oladipo has been one the league’s best two-way players, Myles Turner–while inconsistent this year–has stretches of dominance, and the Pacers can be really solid on both ends of the court when they’re clicking. They also won three out of four against Cleveland this season, though all of those games came pre-deadline, so it’s tough to read too much into that.

A first-round exit for LeBron would ultimately be a major surprise, but this nonetheless stacks up as what should be a competitive series.