Clare Craig, Tommy Fleetwood’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tommy Fleetwood is married to Clare Craig, who is also his manager. The couple got married in December after Fleetwood competed in the Hero World Challenge.

“My beautiful, amazing fiancé Clare Craig thank you for everything. Looking after me in every way possible at home and at work! I love you!!” Fleetwood tweeted after winning the HNA Open de France last year.

Craig and Fleetwood welcomed their first child together that same year, just months before their wedding. Craig also has two sons from a previous relationship.

Before working as Fleetwood’s manager, Craig worked for years in the sports management business for several years.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Married Fleetwood in the Bahamas in 2017

Craig and Fleetwood tied the knot in December 2017, just after he finished competing in the Hero World Challenge. The tournament took place in the Bahamas, which ended up being the perfect location for Craig and Fleetwood to exchange vows.

The couple planned to tie the knot after their son, Frankie, was born, and couldn’t think of a better place to do so.

“Me and Clare said that if we got into the tournament, it would be a great place to get married. So I’m actually getting married on Tuesday here. So missing the tournament wasn’t really an option,” Fleetwood told the media. He went on to say that the couple would likely exchange vows on the beach.

Craig and Fleetwood had a very small wedding with about 40 people in attendance. Fleetwood’s longtime caddie and best friend, Ian Finnis, was his best man.

2. She’s a Mother of 3

Craig is a proud mother of three boys. She has two sons from a previous relationship and one son with Fleetwood. Craig gave birth to Fleetwood’s only child, Franklin Fleetwood, in September 2017, just three months before marrying the pro-golfer.

Fleetwood chose to withdraw from the British Masters in order to ensure that he was on-hand to welcome his first born.

“I wanted to give myself every chance of playing this week, but being there at the birth of your child is a special moment in anyone’s life and I would not want to miss it,” he said in an announcement, according to the Southport Visiter.

A short while later, Craig went into labor and baby Frankie was born.

“The most beautiful and proud moment of my life! Franklin Fleetwood born at 12.33 on 28/9/17 at 7 pounds 6 ounces,” Fleetwood posted on Twitter after welcoming his son.

3. English Television Host Nick Grimshaw Is the Godfather of 2 of Her Sons

@grimmers Merry Christmas godfather we love you xxxx pic.twitter.com/g1rEiRQevl — Clare Fleetwood (@ClareCraig) December 25, 2013

Not too much is known about Craig’s love life before she started dating Fleetwood, as she prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. However, Craig has shared quite a few photos of her kids on social media, and they seem to be one big, happy family these days.

Craig is very good friends with English television personality, Nick Grimshaw. In fact, Grimshaw is the godfather of Craig’s two older sons. Although it is not clear how Craig and Grimshaw know one another, it appears as though they may have met in college — or earlier. They both grew up in Manchester.

Grimshaw He is best known for his hosting gigs on BBC Radio 1. He has been the host of The Radio 1 Breakfast Show since 2012. In 2015, he was a judge on Britain’s version of The X Factor. You can see a video of Grimshaw below.

4. She Is Fleetwood’s Manager

Craig works as Fleetwood’s manager. Before dedicating her life to him professionally, she worked at Hambric Sports Management, a company that represents professional golfers. She was the vice president of the European branch for several years.

“Hambric Sports was founded in 1977 and has been representing professional golfers for over 39 years. There is no situation that Rocky and our senior management have not faced before. … Our objective is to grow with each player that we represent from the moment they turn pro and be there every step of the way. We have been very fortunate in working with some of the games greatest players and have managed 19 Major Champions and 4 Hall Of Fame Golfers,” reads the Hambric Sports Management website.

Craig met Fleetwood years before she started working at Hambric. However, when Fleetwood made the switch and hired the company to represent him, he and Craig got closer.

“The other major change has been good too – a switch of management to Hambric Sports Group. My brother, Joe, working at Hambric is obviously a big plus point, but I get on well with Clare Craig, too, who is vice-president of Europe. She’s always been around on Tour, and I’ve chatted to her a lot over the years,” he told the UK’s Golf Monthly back in 2015.

5. She Was a Trustee of the Richard Burns Foundation

After a long hard day at work!! Great job!!!@valeplatini pic.twitter.com/LSWal99o1m — Clare Fleetwood (@ClareCraig) August 12, 2013

Founded in 2006, the Richard Burns Foundation has raised money for various causes over the years. The foundation was created in honor of British rally driver, Richard Burns, who passed away in 2005 following complications from a brain tumor. According to BBC News, he died on the four-year anniversary of his World Rally Championship win.

“Having undergone both chemotherapy and radiotherapy he was able to leave hospital in summer 2004. For a while his health showed signs of improvement but then after six months it once again began to decline. Determined not to give up, he opted for surgery earlier this year. This alleviated some of the symptoms of his illness and enabled him to remain active. At Castle Combe in August he attended a parade of the rally cars that he drove throughout his career and was touched by the warmth of the reception he received. However there was to be no miracle and in recent days he lapsed into a coma.The date of a memorial service will be announced shortly,” read a statement announcing his passing.

Clare Craig was friends with Burns for several years.

“Clare was a close friend of Richard and met him through mutual friends in 1997, by 1999 she was travelling on every rally with him as his assistant helping with logistics, pr and sponsorship commitments. This work and friendship continued throughout his WRC career,” read her bio on the Richard Burns Foundation website.

The trustees are no longer listed on the website as the foundation has become inactive.

“The Trustees of the Richard Burns Foundation today announced that the charity had made a major donation to enable Spinal Track to extend its fleet of hand-control competition cars for disabled drivers from circuit racing into rallying. This contribution marks the end of the Foundation’s charitable activities undertaken over the past eleven years in memory of the 2001 World Rally Champion,” read a message posted in March 2018.