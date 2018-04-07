UFC 223 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Before Rose Namajunas vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk and the entire UFC 223 main card, there are four preliminary fights on tap for Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Felice Herrig, Bec Rawlings vs Ashlee Evans-Smith, Evan Dunham vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Devin Clark vs Mike Rodriguez, who are all fighting on the Fox Sports 1 card.

The card, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch FS1 online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV: Fox Sports 1 is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the fights on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to your live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including Fox Sports 1. You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: Fox Sports 1 is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get a free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Once signed up, you can watch the fights on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: Fox Sports 1 is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the fights on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app