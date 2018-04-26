Browns Could Draft Baker Mayfield With No. 1 Pick

After weeks of speculation that the Cleveland Browns were choosing between Sam Darnold and Josh Allen with the No. 1 pick, the latest buzz has the Browns selecting a different quarterback. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Baker Mayfield is the new favorite to be drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 pick.

“Browns continue to keep the decision on their No. 1 pick a secret, but there is a mounting belief from HCs and GMs around the league that Cleveland will take Baker Mayfield,” Schefter tweeted.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah also has Mayfield going No. 1 in his latest NFL mock draft.

“I’ve long said Sam Darnold should be the pick here, but the latest buzz has Mayfield landing at the top,” Jeremiah writes.

Mayfield may have plenty of buzz, but there remains skepticism over the Browns actually pulling the trigger on selecting Mayfield. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that some GM’s feel this news is a smokescreen.

“…The point was, even with clear buzz between the #Browns and Mayfield, other GMs are kinda like: 1. Yeah, we’ll see or 2. No way Dorsey takes him. 3 hours to go,” Rapoport tweeted.

There is still some support for the Browns taking Darnold with the top selection. Heavy has the Browns selecting Darnold with the No. 1 pick, and Bradley Chubb at No. 4 in our final mock draft. Browns beat writer Nathan Zegura also has the Browns selecting Darnold.

“All along I have believed it would come down to Darnold or Baker Mayfield for the Browns,” Zegura writes. “I do think Mayfield was given incredibly strong consideration, but the total package presented by Darnold was just too promising for the Browns to pass.”

NFL Network’s Mike Mayock and Sports Illustrated’s Peter King both have the Browns drafting Darnold. King explains why he believes the Browns will go the safe route.