Kevin Durant’s Girlfriend & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kevin Durant is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, but he is very private when it comes to who he is dating. Durant has not commented on it publicly, but rumors are swirling he is dating Bay Area real estate agent Cassandra Anderson. Anderson has been seen attending Warriors games, and sitting in the section where the players’ spouses typically sit. There are also videos of the two hanging out after games.

Since his very public engagement with WNBA player Monica Wright, Durant has been private about his relationship status. The couple called off the engagement, and Durant has been silent about his romantic life after opening up about the breakup. The only exception is his affinity for actress Scarlett Johansson.

Anderson and Durant have been linked together since the middle of the 2017-18 season. She graduated from the University of Florida, but grew up in California where she is based now working as a realtor.

1. Anderson Has Been Seen Sitting in the “Significant Others” Section at Warriors Games

Kevin Durant's Girlfriend Delivers Him Food After Injuring Ankle in Game 3 https://t.co/MDk6GpqqMt pic.twitter.com/GbP9Umjtdm — SportsGossip.com (@sportsgossip) April 20, 2018

If Durant and Anderson are dating, they are very private about their relationship. Sports Gossip posted a photo of the two of them together that looks like it was taken at Steph Curry’s 30th birthday party. Durant posted a photo with his teammates on Instagram with the same backdrop as the photo he took with Anderson.

Happy steph year, 30 clip A post shared by Kevin Durant (@kevindurant) on Mar 13, 2018 at 1:07am PDT

Shaun Livingston’s wife, Joey Livingston, posted another photo on social media with some of the Warriors players’ wives, girlfriends and family members. Anderson was in the photo with Livingston and the other significant others sitting in the section for the Warriors game. There is also photos and videos of the couple together after Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

2. Anderson Works for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

According to her Facebook profile, Anderson works for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices where she is involved in real estate in the Bay Area. She graduated from the University of Florida in 2012 with a degree in Recreation and Tourism. Anderson is familiar with the area as she went to high school in Bakersfield, California.

Anderson’s provides an overview of her work experience on her Berkshire Hathaway bio.

I started my Real Estate journey in Los Angeles California in 2016 with Rodeo Realty – Brentwood. In October 2017 I moved to Pleasanton California, transferring to Berkshire Hathaway Drysdale Properties to continue my Real Estate career. Even though I recently moved to the Bay, the area is far from new to me. While living in Los Angeles, I would come up north to visit my siblings once a month. I absolutely love the chill, family-oreniented [sic] vibe that the Bay has to offer. Not only is the Bay one of the most desirable places to live, they also have two out of ten (San Jose & San Francisco) listed for the Hottest Market in 2018!… Personally, I have had the opportunity to work with some amazing clients looking to lease in Southern California that I still communicate with on a regular basis. I love building personal relationships with my clients, so there is never a doubt when it comes to trust and honesty during a transaction. I take pride in my strong communication/planning & organization skills to make sure my clients are always informed from start to finish. I also touchbase with my clients monthly to make sure our relationship continues to grow over the years even after we complete a transcation [sic]. No better feeling than a past client referring you due to your amazing service!

3. Durant Admits His Celebrity Crush Is Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett johanneson I will drink ur bath water…#random — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 17, 2011

Back in 2011, Durant sent out an odd tweet regarding actress Scarlett Johansson. Durant has since had an opportunity to walk it back, but stood firm in his infatuation for Johansson.

“Scarlett johanneson I will drink ur bath water…#random,” Durant tweeted in 2011.

In one of Durant’s regular sessions on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Durant explained the tweet, and admitted he would still do the same thing.

“I hope she was aware of it,” Durant said on The Bill Simmons Podcast in 2017 (via USA Today). “It is strange now because it made me look crazy, but now it made me look real cool because I would. I actually love Scarlett Johansson, and I would do that. And she’s single now from what I heard.”

It is not the first time Durant has gotten into trouble on Twitter. During the summer of 2017, Durant forgot to switch accounts when responding to a fan. Durant referred to himself in the third person, and mentioned Billy Donovan along with the Thunder roster as reasons for his departure.

4. Durant Was Engaged to WNBA Player Monica Wright in 2014

Durant was once engaged to former WNBA player Monica Wright. The couple ended their engagement in 2014. Durant opened up about the breakup in a 2015 GQ interview.

“I had a fiancée, but…I really didn’t know how to, like, love her, you know what I’m saying? We just went our separate ways,” Durant told GQ. “We was just hanging out, chilling. And I felt the energy. I felt, I need to do this right now. And I just did it. I was like…We’re engaged right now? We’re about to get married? So I was just like, cool! I love this girl. But I didn’t love her the right way.”

Wright has since cited her faith as a reason for the breakup. Wright spoke with Risen Magazine about their relationship, and why things ended.

Yeah, in my last relationship [with NBA All-Star Kevin Durant], I had to make a decision about compromising myself as a woman. I had to make a decision to leave a relationship, which a lot of people thought I was crazy to leave. There was a lot of criticism over it. But I think God had my back in it. Because I hold to what I know to be true, that is what God will reward instead of what people on the earth think is a good catch.

5. Rosalyn Gold-Onwude Denied Dating Kevin Durant in 2017

Since Durant’s 2014 engagement, he has been rumored to be dating a few different people. During the 2017 season, Durant had been linked to former Warriors sideline reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude. She denied the two were dating in an interview with Bauce Magazine.

This year, there was a rumor I’m dating Kevin Durant. I’m not. I would not date any player on our team. It’s better professionally and as far as your rapport with the guys in the locker room to not do that. I take that seriously, but it comes with the territory. It’s not the first, and I have a feeling it’s not going to be the last. You cannot let [memes/rumors] stop your shine, take the cool out your walk, or make you sweat. People who know me — colleagues, bosses, players — nobody is upset. Most laugh it off because I’ve carried myself in such a way for so many consistent years. Young ladies, that’s what you’ve got to lead with, your actions and work. That, no matter any kind of shade, will always speak loudest.

Prior to Anderson, Durant had also been linked to singer Crystal Renee and Jasmine Shine. Aside from his engagement with Wright, Durant has continuously declined to discuss who he is dating. Gold-Onwude is now one of TNT’s feature NBA sideline reporters.