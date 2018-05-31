Kevin Love’s Girlfriend Kate Bock: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kate Bock, Kevin Love’s girlfriend, starred with him in a modeling campaign and is a successful swimsuit model who has appeared in Sports Illustrated and other top magazines.

The Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player will be available to play in the NBA finals, it was announced on May 31, 2018. That has a lot of people wondering about his dating history and whether he’s married. Kevin Love doesn’t have a wife – yet – but he does have a serious girlfriend, Kate Bock. Kevin Love is the son of a former NBA player named Stan Love.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Bock Was Once Named Sports Illustrated’s Rookie of the Year

In 2013, Kate Bock was named Sports Illustrated Rookie Of The Year. She won 41 percent of the online vote to win the honor, which is selected readers of SportsIllustrated.com. The honor has previously propelled other models to great fame. Think: Kate Upton. Bock has also appeared in other magazines, such as Maxim and Elle, so she’s had quite a successful modeling career.

According to Sports Illustrated, Kate Bock is a native of West Vancouver who has also modeled for Victoria’s Secret and who “appeared in Lonely Island’s ‘Jack Sparrow’ music video.”

2. Kevin Love & His Girlfriend Appeared in a Banana Republic Ad Campaign

Kevin Love is no slouch in the looks department himself. Recognizing the potential of the pair as a couple, a top clothing line cast Kevin and Kate in an advertising campaign together. In 2016, Kevin Love was named a “brand ambassador” for the Banana Republic clothing line. According to People Magazine, he was the first athlete selected as one.

Here’s a photo from the shoot on Kevin Love’s Instagram page:

According to People, a Banana Republic ad campaign took advantage of Kate Bock’s own modeling success to pair the two together in advertisements. “The shoot gives us an inside peek at the couple’s day-to-day life,” People reported, describing the shots as the couple hanging out in their pajamas, visiting Los Angeles “hotspots,” and drinking coffee.

3. Kate Bock Called Kevin Love Her Favorite Thing in the Summertime

Kate Bock has not been hesitant to express her feelings for Kevin Love on Instagram. With one post, she wrote, “My favorite things: Summertime, coffee and him. ☀️☀️☀️☕️☕️☕️🤴🏼🤴🏼🤴🏼” She last shared a photo of herself with Kevin in February 2018, though, saying it was taken in Laguna Beach.

Another post was titled simply “CHICAGO.”

4. Kevin Love Thanked Kate Bock for Having His Back

Kevin Love posted a note to Kate Bock on Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2018. “MINE!!! Happy Valentines Day @katebock. Thanks for always having my back!!! ❤️🦒” he wrote.

In January 2019, he also posed an ode to Bock on the page for her birthday. “Happy Birthday @katebock!!! You are truly an amazing person. You bring light into so many peoples lives and deserve all the blessings you receive as a result. Thank you for being so strong, and thank you equally for being so damn funny!! Enjoy your special day. Sending so much love. 🍾🍾🍷🥂🎂” Kevin Love wrote to his girlfriend.

5. Kevin Love Has Dated Other Beautiful Women, Reports Say

Who else has Kevin Love dated besides Kate Bock? According to the Sportster, Kevin Love “also dated Cody Horn and Elise Novak, both of which are rock solid hotties.” Cody Horn is the daughter of Warner Brothers’ president. They were reportedly dating in 2016.

Who is Elise Novak? She was a cheerleader he met at UCLA.