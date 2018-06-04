Kevin Love’s Hair Cut: The Best Memes, Jokes & GIFs

Kevin Love had bigger things to worry about in Game 2 of the NBA Finals: Steph Curry. However, a lot of fans couldn’t help but wondering: What the heck happened to Kevin Love’s hair?

I wanna fight whoever cut Kevin Love hair for him — BIGBALLERBRAND WAVY (@WavyDowneyJr) June 4, 2018

Very underrated part of this series has to be Kevin Love’s hair. — Jackson Manchego (@YoungQuixote) June 4, 2018

Kevin Love's hair looks like he gave up half way through a fade, and decided to go with a bowl cut — Spencer Haag (@HaagSpencer) June 4, 2018

Mom: Kevin Love’s hair is MESSED UP. Is that supposed to be a fade?

Me: pic.twitter.com/46ZigL5Cw9 — Ash Romine (@Ash_Romine) June 4, 2018

Kevin Love had three days to get his hair cut fixed and couldn’t manage to do it??? pic.twitter.com/7sNvSpZlqZ — Carl Charles (@oh_rarl) June 4, 2018

Love is usually no slouch in the looks department. After all, the Banana Republic clothing company even hired him to appear in advertisements, making him the first athlete to do so. He’s got an extremely hot girlfriend, Kate Bock, who’s modeled swimsuits in Sports Illustrated. He earns millions of dollars a year. With all of that going on, some fans can’t figure out why Kevin Love let somebody do that to his hair. Do what? Check out the photos for yourself:

😭💀 RT @ROC252: Y’all love talking about KD but please explain this 😂😂😂😂😂RT @JRSportBrief: WHO CUT KEVIN LOVE HAIR??? pic.twitter.com/qla2qaHGTj — The What™ (@Sole_Maine) June 4, 2018

For comparison purposes, here’s how Kevin Love’s hair looked before:

Kevin Love didn't get a new hair cut. This man can't hear y'all, he's too focused. Dropping 25 pic.twitter.com/a8QzlgchS9 — PBR Papi (@RichMaximillian) June 4, 2018

Here’s how it looked after:

Kevin Love to the locker room. Hopefully to get a hair cut!! pic.twitter.com/1IeLjy9DXt — Edward F French IV (@FrenchThisTwice) June 4, 2018

Was frustrated after my regular barber surprisingly chopped my hair up but wow Kevin Love pic.twitter.com/nPI3WEQp57 — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) June 4, 2018

.@TheRealJRSmith got 3/4 done cutting Kevin Love’s hair and then ran out the shop with the clippers. pic.twitter.com/gsLYGMbvFv — troellembiid (@troellembiid) June 3, 2018

The jokes flew.

The Cavs when Kevin love pulled up to the pregame thinking he just got a fresh ass hair cut pic.twitter.com/DqMqiiZili — † (@DeeBoyy__) June 1, 2018

Yo I found who cut Kevin Love’s hair pic.twitter.com/v9fao7V5rd — YNWA (@anthonydavismvp) June 1, 2018

You knew LeBron was going to make another appearance.

"What is happening with Kevin Love's hair right now? Look at it." pic.twitter.com/AqqTqfgX5Q — Regan Krupp (@RWKrupp) June 1, 2018

Here are some more of the best reactions. People are dying to know who cut Kevin Love’s hair (the person’s identity has not been revealed, which is probably a good thing for that person.)

Some People Were Still Picking on Poor J.R. Smith

JR Smith cut Kevin Love hair 🤣🤣🤣🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/v1udk2Huo9 — Herman Johnson (@MajorHairtraper) June 3, 2018

Once a gaffe, always a joke.

Peaky Blinders Audition?

Whoever cut Kevin Love’s hair should never be able to cut hair again. Looks like he’s auditioning for season 5 of Peaky Blinders pic.twitter.com/u77LyrcPaM — Yanni Tragellis (@ytragellis7) June 4, 2018

Maybe Kevin Love has a career option after basketball. Judge for yourself:

It all makes sense, Kevin Love must be really into Peaky Blinders…that’s why he’s got that hair cut pic.twitter.com/z0GxZvblYG — Joey (@JPiazza23) June 4, 2018

“We really need to find out who the hell cut Kevin Love’s hair,” a fan insisted.

Might Have Been the ‘Mangroomer’

😂 Kevin Love used a Groupon and cut his hair with the Mangroomer… #kevinloveshaircut pic.twitter.com/09lWU6JJCJ — Palmer (@Lonewolf_Palmer) June 2, 2018

Or this:

Not to be mean but did they use flowbee hair clippers to give Kevin Love a zero fade? #NBAFinals18 #zerofade #CavsVsWarriors pic.twitter.com/u0qsyrkypU — Col Hartman (@ColHartman) June 1, 2018

You never know.

Dad Hair Cut or Toddler With Scissors?

I really want to know… who gave Kevin Love that trailer park let dad cut my hair fade man… pic.twitter.com/1E1OVIe1Bl — Fermin Fonseca (@x__boomer) June 4, 2018

One Twitter user thought Kevin Love’s haircut was of the “my dad cut it” variety.

Kevin Love’s hair gets me every time pic.twitter.com/E36FmxNtuz — Justin Ryan (@JustinTommyRyan) June 4, 2018

Laughing GIFs led the way. And just confused ones.

Hope Kevin Love fought the guy that cut his hair.. cause bruh 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0zOFyGqoo2 — La Weeknd (@RoggerC_) June 4, 2018

“As a bald guy, I often wonder why someone with great hair like Kevin Love would choose that haircut. Smh,” wrote one confused hairless fan.

Which toddler took some scissors to Kevin Love’s hair pic.twitter.com/rvTWahqNWz — Gina🌻 (@ginalagringa) June 4, 2018

“JR smith cut Kevin Love’s hair,” joked one fan.

“Kevin Love got the robin thicke hair cut out there,” explained another.

Is This Who Cut Kevin Love’s Hair?

I found out who cut Kevin Love’s hair pic.twitter.com/W2ruAWs2Qj — Subarashi (@New_Tape_City) June 4, 2018

At Least He Trimmed the Beard

That seemed to be SB Nation’s position anyway.

Quite the retrospective here:

Kevin Love’s hair has been through so much. pic.twitter.com/i02KeAnEK1 — Gur-shawn Yah-boo-say-lay (@JrodSThomas) June 1, 2018

“But can we suspend whoever cut Kevin Love’s hair? Like take his license away,” inquired a fan.

Straight Out of Jail?

Kevin Love let the guy straight out of jail that has to disclose he is in training cut his hair 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A7FCzkcZaM — Brandon Anderson (@Brandinho__) June 4, 2018

Or something else.

Kevin Love telling his actual barber how to cut his hair pic.twitter.com/lDCm7YjQNu — mari (@maricobbsalad) June 4, 2018

Navy Man & Refund Needed

Cavs gave up just like Kevin Love’s barber gave up on figuring out how to fade white people hair. #NBAFinals — San Franzcisco (@TheLetterJay) June 4, 2018

When Kevin Love fixes that hair the Cavs will start winning some games. — Ryan (@theReelRyan) June 4, 2018

My technique of dating Josh to make Kevin Love jealous is obviously working considering Love is now wearing his hair like a navy man. Smh. Pathetic! I’m over you Kevin! — Anna Ferrato (@anna_ferrato) June 4, 2018

I hope Kevin Love got a refund for that hair cut — Ritz (@Its__Ritz) June 4, 2018

whoever cut Kevin Love hair belongs in prison — coleworld (@ColbePotter) June 4, 2018

A Plastic Spork & a Burner Accounts

Other responses included these comments:

“Kevin Love’s hair has a burner account.”

“Nah man who cut up Kevin Love hair.”

“Kevin Love lookin like he cut his own hair #NBAFinals18.”

“Kevin love cut his hair with a plastic spork.”

“Kevin love got his generic hair cut at super cuts or great clips.”

“Kevin Love makes me feel good about the fact that my hair is turning gray.”

“Kevin Love’s $20 Sports Clips fade and Kevin Durant’s sorry excuse for facial hair reminds me of every trailer park juvenile that’s always in trouble for underage drinking and hanging out with kids way younger than him.”

Here’s a view from the front:

“I give Kevin Love credit for cutting his own hair. Because that’s the only logical explanation.”

Kevin’s hair was right up there with LeBron’s shorts. “Between Kevin Love’s hair, Lebron’s shorts, Jordan Clarkson’s shot selection and JR’s decision making, I’d say the Cavs wish they’d lost game 7 to Boston. They have been humiliated in this series already and game 2 isn’t even over. #Cavs,” wrote a fan on Twitter.