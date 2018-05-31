Is Kevin Love Married? Does the NBA Star Have a Wife?

Kevin Love, the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star, is no slouch in the looks department. That was recognized by Banana Republic, the well-known clothing line, which cast him in a series of advertisements, making him the first athlete selected for that role. That has a lot of people wondering: Is Kevin Love married? Does he have a wife?

The answer: No, Kevin Love is not married. He has never had a wife. However, before you get your hopes up, he does have a very serious girlfriend. Kate Bock is Kevin Love’s girlfriend, and she’s quite the successful swimsuit model herself. The Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player will be available to play in the NBA finals, it was announced on May 31, 2018. You can see photos of Kate Bock and Kevin Love below.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kevin Love’s Girlfriend Kate Bock Was Once Named Sports Illustrated’s Rookie of the Year & She Appeared With Him in the Banana Republic Ads

Kate Bock was a Sports Illustrated model and such a popular one that, in 2013, she was voted the Sports Illustrated Rookie Of The Year. She won 41 percent of the online vote to win the honor, which is selected readers of SportsIllustrated.com. No less than model Kate Upton was previously given that honor. Bock has also appeared in other magazines, such as Maxim and Elle. And she was cast alongside her boyfriend, Kevin Love, in the Banana Republic ads.

According to Sports Illustrated, Kate Bock is a native of West Vancouver who has also modeled for Victoria’s Secret and who “appeared in Lonely Island’s ‘Jack Sparrow’ music video.”

Kevin Love began appearing in Banana Republic ads as a “brand ambassador” in 2016. According to People Magazine, he was the first athlete selected as one.

Here’s a photo from the shoot on Kevin Love’s Instagram page:

According to People, a Banana Republic ad campaign showed the couple’s life together. “The shoot gives us an inside peek at the couple’s day-to-day life,” People reported, describing the shots as the couple hanging out in their pajamas, visiting Los Angeles “hotspots,” and drinking coffee.

Both Kate Bock & Kevin Love Post Pictures Together on Instagram

Kevin Love and Kate Bock are not hesitant to reveal they are a couple. They both frequently post photos of themselves together on their Instagram pages, and both have expressed affection for the other on social media. Kate Bock wrote in one post that was accompanied by a photo of Kevin Love, “My favorite things: Summertime, coffee and him. ☀️☀️☀️☕️☕️☕️🤴🏼🤴🏼🤴🏼” She last shared a photo of herself with Kevin in February 2018, though, saying it was taken in Laguna Beach.

Kevin Love posted a note to Kate Bock on Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2018. “MINE!!! Happy Valentines Day @katebock. Thanks for always having my back!!! ❤️🦒” he wrote.

In January 2019, he also posed an ode to Bock on the page for her birthday. “Happy Birthday @katebock!!! You are truly an amazing person. You bring light into so many peoples lives and deserve all the blessings you receive as a result. Thank you for being so strong, and thank you equally for being so damn funny!! Enjoy your special day. Sending so much love. 🍾🍾🍷🥂🎂” Kevin Love wrote to his girlfriend.

Kevin Love Dated Other Beautiful Women Before Kate Bock, Reports Say

No one has gotten Kevin Love to put a ring on it. However, reports have linked him to other beautiful women. Who else has Kevin Love dated besides Kate Bock? According to the Sportster, Kevin Love “also dated Cody Horn and Elise Novak, both of which are rock solid hotties.” Cody Horn is the daughter of Warner Brothers’ president. They were reportedly dating in 2016.

Who is Elise Novak? She was a cheerleader he met at UCLA.