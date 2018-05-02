Warriors vs. Pelicans Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Golden State Warriors were big favorites to advance to the Western Conference finals even without Steph Curry in the lineup. With Curry in the lineup for the first time since March, the defending champions figure to be even more formidable when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans tonight in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a Warriors-Pelicans live stream on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

How to Watch the Warriors-Pelicans Game Online Without Cable

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including TNT. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: TNT is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: TNT is included in either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Warriors-Pelicans Game 2 Preview

Like their Eastern conference counterparts from Cleveland, the Warriors have been a fascinating test case in the regular season. Golden State has been mediocre by its own lofty standards, especially over the final few weeks of the regular season, when Curry was out with an MCL sprain. But the defending champs were always expected to turn it on in the postseason, and that’s especially true with Curry back on the floor for the first time since March 23.

Game 1 of the series offered a prime example of how unstoppable the Warriors can be when they’re playing to win. With Curry still sidelined, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant combined for 53 points and Draymond Green went for a triple double — 16 points, 15 rebounds and a team-high 11 assists — in a 123-101 rout.

Anthony Davis has been a key to New Orleans’ emergence as a playoff team. As is often the case, he led the Pelicans in scoring and rebounding in Game 1, with 21 points and 10 rebounds. But the Warriors held Davis to 9-for-20 shooting, and a game-worst -27 plus-minus. In order for New Orleans to have any chance in Game 2, Davis is going to have to be a lot more efficient. He’ll also need to get some scoring help.

Sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com list Golden State as a 10.5-point favorite in Game 2. The consensus among oddsmakers is that Golden State is roughly even money to win its third title in four years — by far the best odds of any of the eight teams remaining.