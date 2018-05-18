NASCAR All-Star Race Qualifying: When Is Monster Open?

NASCAR All-Star Race Qualifying: When Is Monster Open?

  • Published
  • Updated
bubba wallace jr

Getty Bubba Wallace Jr. is one of several drivers who will be competing for a spot in the NASCAR All-Star Race.

NASCAR’s process for the All-Star Race in Charlotte has undergone a few changes, including qualifying for the event. The majority of the field has already been set, but there is the All-Star Open where three qualifying spots are up for grabs. Instead of this qualifying race taking place on Friday night, race fans will have to wait until 6 p.m. Eastern on Saturday to watch the 50 lap race. The All-Star Open has three stages with the winner of each stage securing a spot for the NASCAR All-Star Race that takes place Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern. Fans can watch both races on FS1.

How does a driver qualify for the All-Star Race? The field is made up of winning drivers in 2017 and 2018. Full-time drivers who have either won a past All-Star Race, or have a Monster Energy Series championship are also eligible. This makes up the majority of the field in addition to the three stage winners in the All-Star Open. There is also a driver that will make the field based on fan voting, which will be revealed on Saturday.

While the majority of drivers have already qualified, there will be a qualifying session on Friday day night with the 17 drivers to determine the starting lineup for the All-Star Race. This begins at 6:45 p.m. Eastern on Friday night, and will be broadcast live on FS1. Here’s how NASCAR explains the process for determining the starting lineup.

The ever-popular qualifying method is back this year. Drivers take three laps during qualifying, and it includes a mandatory four-tire pit stop. There is no pit-road speeding during qualifying, so drivers will look to push the limits.

The starting lineup qualifying for the All-Star Open will be held at 6:05 p.m. Eastern prior to the All-Star Race qualifying on Friday. The All-Star Race also has a few new rule changes that NASCAR hopes will make the race even more competitive.

Restrictor plates will be in use at 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway, along with a 6-inch high spoiler (with two 12-inch ears), a 2014 style splitter and aero ducts…It’s designed to promote passing and tight competition. It’s very similar to the package the NASCAR Xfinity Series used at Indianapolis last year, a race which set a record number of leaders and lead changes.

Here’s a rundown of the All-Star Open field of drivers courtesy of NASCAR who will be competing to qualify for the All-Star Race.

NASCAR All-Star Open Race Drivers

CAR NUMBER DRIVER
00 Landon Cassill
9 Chase Elliott
10 Aric Almirola
13 Ty Dillon
15 Ross Chastain
19 Daniel Suarez
20 Erik Jones
21 Paul Menard
23 Gray Gaulding
24 William Byron
32 Matt Dibenedetto
34 Michael McDowell
37 Chris Buescher
38 David Ragan
43 Darrell Wallace Jr.
47 A.J. Allmendinger
51 B.J. McCleod
55 Reed Sorenson
66 Timmy Hill
72 Corey Lajoie
88 Alex Bowman

NASCAR All-Star Drivers Qualified

Here’s a list of the drivers who have qualified for the All-Star Race heading into the weekend, and will be competing for $1 million in Charlotte.

DRIVER QUALIFIED
12 Ryan Blaney 2017 Pocono
14 Clint Bowyer 2018 Martinsville
41 Kurt Busch 2017 Daytona 500
18 Kyle Busch 2017 Pocono
3 Austin Dillon 2017 Charlotte
11 Denny Hamlin 2017 New Hampshire
4 Kevin Harvick 2017 Sonoma
48 Jimmie Johnson 2017 Texas
95 Kasey Kahne 2017 Indianapolis
6 Matt Kenseth 2017 Phoenix
11 Brad Keselowski 2017 Atlanta
42 Kyle Larson 2017 Auto Club
22 Joey Logano 2018 Talladega
1 Jamie McMurray Former All-Star Race Winner
31 Ryan Newman 2017 Phoenix
17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2017 Talladega
78 Martin Truex Jr. 2017 Las Vegas

Read More From Heavy

Darrell ‘Bubba’ Wallace’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Read More
,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook