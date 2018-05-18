NASCAR All-Star Race Qualifying: When Is Monster Open?

NASCAR’s process for the All-Star Race in Charlotte has undergone a few changes, including qualifying for the event. The majority of the field has already been set, but there is the All-Star Open where three qualifying spots are up for grabs. Instead of this qualifying race taking place on Friday night, race fans will have to wait until 6 p.m. Eastern on Saturday to watch the 50 lap race. The All-Star Open has three stages with the winner of each stage securing a spot for the NASCAR All-Star Race that takes place Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern. Fans can watch both races on FS1.

How does a driver qualify for the All-Star Race? The field is made up of winning drivers in 2017 and 2018. Full-time drivers who have either won a past All-Star Race, or have a Monster Energy Series championship are also eligible. This makes up the majority of the field in addition to the three stage winners in the All-Star Open. There is also a driver that will make the field based on fan voting, which will be revealed on Saturday.

While the majority of drivers have already qualified, there will be a qualifying session on Friday day night with the 17 drivers to determine the starting lineup for the All-Star Race. This begins at 6:45 p.m. Eastern on Friday night, and will be broadcast live on FS1. Here’s how NASCAR explains the process for determining the starting lineup.

The ever-popular qualifying method is back this year. Drivers take three laps during qualifying, and it includes a mandatory four-tire pit stop. There is no pit-road speeding during qualifying, so drivers will look to push the limits.

The starting lineup qualifying for the All-Star Open will be held at 6:05 p.m. Eastern prior to the All-Star Race qualifying on Friday. The All-Star Race also has a few new rule changes that NASCAR hopes will make the race even more competitive.

Restrictor plates will be in use at 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway, along with a 6-inch high spoiler (with two 12-inch ears), a 2014 style splitter and aero ducts…It’s designed to promote passing and tight competition. It’s very similar to the package the NASCAR Xfinity Series used at Indianapolis last year, a race which set a record number of leaders and lead changes.

Here’s a rundown of the All-Star Open field of drivers courtesy of NASCAR who will be competing to qualify for the All-Star Race.

NASCAR All-Star Open Race Drivers

CAR NUMBER DRIVER 00 Landon Cassill 9 Chase Elliott 10 Aric Almirola 13 Ty Dillon 15 Ross Chastain 19 Daniel Suarez 20 Erik Jones 21 Paul Menard 23 Gray Gaulding 24 William Byron 32 Matt Dibenedetto 34 Michael McDowell 37 Chris Buescher 38 David Ragan 43 Darrell Wallace Jr. 47 A.J. Allmendinger 51 B.J. McCleod 55 Reed Sorenson 66 Timmy Hill 72 Corey Lajoie 88 Alex Bowman

NASCAR All-Star Drivers Qualified

Here’s a list of the drivers who have qualified for the All-Star Race heading into the weekend, and will be competing for $1 million in Charlotte.