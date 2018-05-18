NASCAR All-Star Race Qualifying: When Is Monster Open?

NASCAR’s process for the All-Star Race in Charlotte has undergone a few changes, including qualifying for the event. The majority of the field has already been set, but there is the All-Star Open where three qualifying spots are up for grabs. Instead of this qualifying race taking place on Friday night, race fans will have to wait until 6 p.m. Eastern on Saturday to watch the 50 lap race. The All-Star Open has three stages with the winner of each stage securing a spot for the NASCAR All-Star Race that takes place Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern. Fans can watch both races on FS1.
How does a driver qualify for the All-Star Race? The field is made up of winning drivers in 2017 and 2018. Full-time drivers who have either won a past All-Star Race, or have a Monster Energy Series championship are also eligible. This makes up the majority of the field in addition to the three stage winners in the All-Star Open. There is also a driver that will make the field based on fan voting, which will be revealed on Saturday.
While the majority of drivers have already qualified, there will be a qualifying session on Friday day night with the 17 drivers to determine the starting lineup for the All-Star Race. This begins at 6:45 p.m. Eastern on Friday night, and will be broadcast live on FS1. Here’s how NASCAR explains the process for determining the starting lineup.
The ever-popular qualifying method is back this year. Drivers take three laps during qualifying, and it includes a mandatory four-tire pit stop. There is no pit-road speeding during qualifying, so drivers will look to push the limits.
The starting lineup qualifying for the All-Star Open will be held at 6:05 p.m. Eastern prior to the All-Star Race qualifying on Friday. The All-Star Race also has a few new rule changes that NASCAR hopes will make the race even more competitive.
Restrictor plates will be in use at 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway, along with a 6-inch high spoiler (with two 12-inch ears), a 2014 style splitter and aero ducts…It’s designed to promote passing and tight competition. It’s very similar to the package the NASCAR Xfinity Series used at Indianapolis last year, a race which set a record number of leaders and lead changes.
Here’s a rundown of the All-Star Open field of drivers courtesy of NASCAR who will be competing to qualify for the All-Star Race.
NASCAR All-Star Open Race Drivers
|CAR NUMBER
|DRIVER
|00
|Landon Cassill
|9
|Chase Elliott
|10
|Aric Almirola
|13
|Ty Dillon
|15
|Ross Chastain
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|20
|Erik Jones
|21
|Paul Menard
|23
|Gray Gaulding
|24
|William Byron
|32
|Matt Dibenedetto
|34
|Michael McDowell
|37
|Chris Buescher
|38
|David Ragan
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|47
|A.J. Allmendinger
|51
|B.J. McCleod
|55
|Reed Sorenson
|66
|Timmy Hill
|72
|Corey Lajoie
|88
|Alex Bowman
NASCAR All-Star Drivers Qualified
Here’s a list of the drivers who have qualified for the All-Star Race heading into the weekend, and will be competing for $1 million in Charlotte.
|DRIVER
|QUALIFIED
|12 Ryan Blaney
|2017 Pocono
|14 Clint Bowyer
|2018 Martinsville
|41 Kurt Busch
|2017 Daytona 500
|18 Kyle Busch
|2017 Pocono
|3 Austin Dillon
|2017 Charlotte
|11 Denny Hamlin
|2017 New Hampshire
|4 Kevin Harvick
|2017 Sonoma
|48 Jimmie Johnson
|2017 Texas
|95 Kasey Kahne
|2017 Indianapolis
|6 Matt Kenseth
|2017 Phoenix
|11 Brad Keselowski
|2017 Atlanta
|42 Kyle Larson
|2017 Auto Club
|22 Joey Logano
|2018 Talladega
|1 Jamie McMurray
|Former All-Star Race Winner
|31 Ryan Newman
|2017 Phoenix
|17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|2017 Talladega
|78 Martin Truex Jr.
|2017 Las Vegas
