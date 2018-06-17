Does Brooks Koepka Have a Wife? Is the Golfer Married?

Brooks Koepka is not married, but is in a relationship with girlfriend, Jena Sims. Like Koepka, Sims is also in the public eye as an actress and model. Additionally, Sims is involved in philanthropy through organizations like Pageant of Hope and Has Been Beauty Queens. Sims is also remembered for being called Becky Edwards, Koepka’s ex-girlfriend, on national television right after Koepka won the 2017 U.S. Open. Sims seems to have been a good sport about the incident as she described her reaction to Golf Digest.

My phone LIT up. It was half like, ‘Congratulations to Brooks!’ And the other half were, ‘Did you hear what happened?’ And I was like, of course I did. It was immediate. I was like, It’s OK, life continues. We’re just fine. It was an honest mistake. I think being that we went to Vegas right after the win for five days, we kinda escaped it. We were in our own little world in Vegas celebrating. So we didn’t really have to experience what the media blew it up to be. We were by the pool and the casino just hanging out, no worries about that at all. And Brooks ended up meeting Joe Buck. They’re totally cool.

Brooks’ Girlfriend Is an Actress Who Appeared in Sharknado 5, One Tree Hill, Dexter and Entourage

Sims is an actress and model who has appeared in a number of movies and TV shows. According to IMDB, she has appeared in the following TV shows and films: CSI, Dexter, One Tree Hill and Sharknado 5. Just in 2018, Sims has also appeared in Tales of Frankenstein, Minutes to Midnight and The Price of Silence.

Sims has acted with the likes of Morgan Freeman and Robert DeNiro. Here’s how Sims describes herself on her website.

Meet Jena Sims, actress, model, world traveler, and award-winning philanthropist. This Georgia peach, born and bred in a small town, now calls Hollywood her home, taking her y’all-Southern-drawl, spitfire wit, and natural ability on both sides of the camera in tow. Jena can currently be seen in the action/sci-fi film 3 HEADED SHARK ATTACK which premiered on Syfy Channel during Shark Week (July 21st). Jena, who is no stranger to the sci-fi world (she starred in the hit remake ATTACK OF THE 50 FOOT CHEERLEADER), plays Professor Laura Thomas, who leads the research and discovery of the 3 headed shark.

Fox Announcer Joe Buck Called Jena by Brooks Ex-Girlfriend’s Name, Becky Edwards, After He Won the 2017 U.S. Open

Koepka had an awkward moment just minutes after winning the 2017 U.S. Open, and it was no fault of his own. Fox announcer Joe Buck called Sims, Becky Edwards, who is actually Koepka’s ex-girlfriend. Luckily, Fox’s Brad Faxon was able to correct his partner with the right name. The Washington Post described the error.

“His girlfriend, Becky Edwards, an all-American soccer player at Florida State,” Fox commentator Joe Buck said. Whoops. Edwards was a two-time NSCAA first-team all-American soccer player for the Seminoles, but she’s no longer Koepka’s girlfriend, and she wasn’t the woman who kissed him on Sunday. Thankfully, Buck’s broadcasting partner, Brad Faxon, was more up to date on Koepka’s love life and corrected the mistake moments later. “Joe, that’s actually his new girlfriend,” Faxon said as Koepka, who was a three-time all-American at Florida State, walked toward the clubhouse. “That’s Jena Sims. They were all staying together this week.”

There does not seem to be any hard feelings as Koepka met Buck at a baseball game.

Jena Is the Founder of the Nonprofit Has Been Beauty Queens

Sims is a former Miss Georgia Teen USA winner, and she has leaned on her experience to give back. Sims started HBBQ’s (Has Been Beauty Queens) as a way to encourage children battling severe illness. Sims described the mission of the organization on her site.